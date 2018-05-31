Intel brings DDR4 DIMM modules to its Optane range

CHIPMAKER Intel has taken the drapes off its long-awaited DDR4 compatible version of the superfast Optane memory range for servers.

The 3D XPoint technology has previously been seen in faster bus port ranges such as M.2 and NVMe.

Optane DC Persistent Memory (DIMM) is the latest arrival to the range after the Optane memory caching SSDs and more recent DC SSDs, and we've known for a while it was coming under the codename of "Apache".

Available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB modules, the new range will never forget data in its lifetime (unless you really want it to) and will sit alongside the next generation of Intel Xeon server platforms.

As is so often the case with these things, Intel is currently offering select sampling to selected clients with a full rollout planned for next year.

One cool thing is that, in the meantime, Intel will be offering remote access to Optane equipment to give them a chance to ensure their systems are updated to be compatible.

These will consist of a 192GB DRAM set up and 1TB of Optane Persistent Memory. But don't expect to see any advance notification of the results - participants will be asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement until further notice.

At this stage, what we seem to be looking at is a pilot programme for what could eventually become the norm, but we're a long way from ‘normalising' persistent 3D XPoint memory.

There are a lot of details, (not least of all the benchmarks) that we don't know - most notably pricing, but it's definitely encouraging to see the range of Optane products being widened still further.

We're a long way from the end of the SSD era - you only have to look at the number of mechanical drives still being sold every year - but the fact that the next technologies are so far in hand is encouraging, as we might see it trickle down to home and business machines before too long. µ