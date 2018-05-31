Xiaomi's Mi 8 is an unabashed iPhone X copycat

CHINESE HARDWARE OUTFIT Xiaomi unveiled the Mi 8 smartphone, and it's hard to tell it apart from the iPhone X.

The glass-clad Xiaomi Mi 8 sports a 6.21in 2248x1080 OLED screen complete with a large Apple-esque notch at the top that accommodates an in-house infrared solution for 3D Face Unlock. Around the back, you'll see the phone's dual camera system is stacked vertically, er - just like that on the iPhone X.

There are some differences between Xiaomi's Mi 8 and Apple's latest flagship, though. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 processor sits under the hood, and Xiaomi is boasting that the handset earned a staggering 301,472 score on Antutu which, if legit, is the highest ever reached on the benchmark platform.

It also boasts that DxOMark gave the Mi 8's dual camera setup, which comprises of a two 12MP sensors with f/1.8 and f/2.4 apertures, respectively, a score a 105 for photo capabilities and 99 overall, which sees it beating out the iPhone X by a few points.

Elsewhere, the Mi 8 sports a USB-C port for charging and audio, the latest version of Xiaomi's Android skin and dual GPS - which make location-based services like navigation more precise. The smartphone will be made available with 6GB RAM and a choice of 6GB, 128GB or 256GB built-in storage.

Perhaps the biggest difference between the Xiaomi Mi 8 and the iPhone X is the price. Xiaomi says the Mi 8 will be available in China from as 2,699 yuan (around £315) - which means you can buy three for the price of just one iPhone X.

If you've got a bit more cash to spend, Xiaomi also launched the Mi 8 Explorer Edition, which comes with 8GB RAM, an in-display fingerprint sensor and a see-through rear that's more impressive that HTC's efforts with the U12+.

And if you're looking for something a little cheaper there's also the Mi 8 SE, a smaller, cheaper version of the Chinese firm's flagship that's the first to pack Qualcomm's new mid-range Snapdragon 710 processor.

Xiaomi hasn't yet announced whether its Mi 8 lineup will be coming to the UK, but last month partnered with operator Three to bring its mobiles to British shores. µ