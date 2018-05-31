Bethesda's pre-E3 teaser confirms Fallout 76 is coming

GAMES EXPO EXTRAVAGANZA E3 is just around the corner, and Bethesda has revealed that Fallout 76 will be revealed at the showcase in June.

The game makers, famed for titles like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4, posted a 1:34-minute video accompanied by a version of the classic US tune Take Me Home, Country Road.

Set in the retro-future world of the 2200s, the trailer starts with an old radio playing the song and as the camera pans around it becomes clear that the setting is Vault 76. This is one of the many high-tech fallout shelters-meets-ark buildings created by fictional corporation Vault-Tec to protect people with deep enough pockets to buy themselves shelter in the face of an imminent nuclear holocaust.

Said nuclear nasty begins to become apparent when an oil shortage sparks conflicts across the globe and 'small-scale' nuclear wars between various nations and Commonwealths, leading to the collapse of the UN and the US encroaching upon Canadian territory.

As such, Vault-Tec is brought in to make the vaults found in all Fallout games to date.

However, the threat of nuclear war starts to diminish and come around 2054, vaults are made into luxury underground enclaves while others are tweaked for strange social experiments to find out the best way to repopulate the world post-nuclear war. Oh, and it's worth noting that in the world of Fallout, nuclear power and tech came before transistor electronics in 1947, meaning that while the world of 2037 has floating robots it still has large monochrome computers.

But then full-scale nuclear war does eventually breakout in 2077 notably between the US, USSR and China, with each nation throwing all of its nuclear missiles at each other. In this chaos, only a handful of people make it to the vaults, leaving millions to die or be horribly mutated in the subsequent radiation fallout. Some 100 to 200 years later the vaults star to open onto a pseudo wasteland of a world where life ebbs and flows albeit in the face of mutants, ghouls, raiders, giant scorpions, radiation and militant factions.

No doubt Fallout 76, as it's being referred to, will follow a similar course only with a different storyline relating to the conditions of the vault and the part of the US is occupies - we could hazard a guess at West Virginia.

Of course, the trailer shows very little, though it does look to be rendered in the Fallout 4's Creation Engine, which would suggest the game is a full-fat title or expansion pack to Fallout 4, rather than a mobile game. It would also be a Nintendo Switch exclusive given Bethesda has ported over Skyrim, Doom, and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus to Nintendo's hybrid console.

We'll have to wait until E3 2018 which kicks off 12 June, before we see where if any of our speculations are correct. And sorry Elder Scrolls fans, it doesn't look like another Bethesda game set in Tamriel will pop up anytime soon, though we hope we're wrong about that. µ