Chrome 67 arrives on Linux, Mac and Windows with support for password-free logins

GOOGLE HAS PUSHED OUT Chrome 67 to Linux, macOS, and Windows users, the first version of its browser to enable support for password-free WebAuthn logins.

As announced back in April, Chrome 67 offers WebAuthn support by default, a standard will let users ditch passwords in favour of biometric security. The added functionality will enable Chrome users to sign in using both integrated biometric hardware, such as fingerprint and facial-recognition systems, along with external authentication systems such as the YubiKey USB hardware.

Chrome 67 also adds support for the Generic Sensor API, a W3C specification developed by Intel that enables developers to access various sensors - such as accelerometers, gyroscopes and orientation sensors - in mobile and desktop devices.

Speaking of sensors, the latest version of Chrome now supports new WebXR Device API that allows developers to create web-based AR and VR apps. Google claims this will help unify experiences across mobile headsets like Google Daydream, and desktop headsets including Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.

Support for Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) has been included in Chrome 67 too. These essentially replace Chrome-specific apps, and users can install them on their home screen much like they would a native app. PWAs will display in their own window with no tabs or address bar, and Google claims "they're fast, and reliable and create an engaging experience."

Chrome 67 also expands Google's Site Isolation Trial to a larger percentage of users, in a bid to mitigate the risks from the Spectre CPU vulnerability.

And finally, Google fixed 34 security bugs in Chrome, 24 of which were reported by external researchers. Google lists nine high-severity, 12 medium-severity and three low-severity bugs. µ