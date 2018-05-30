Google confirms it's testing adverts in the Google app

GOOGLE HAS CONFIRMED that it's testing adverts in the user feed of its Google app.

Google feed is a mixture of personal information plucked from your emails and news articles carefully selected by an algorithm. Google Now is what it was called for a while, but as ever, keeping up with these names is ruddy exhausting.

The official line from Google is: "We're always testing new ways to improve our experience for our advertisers and users, but don't have anything specific to announce right now."

There's always a backlash when Google adds more adverts, but a certain amount of "what did you expect" is at play here - after all, Google is not a charity and advertising is how it makes its money.

The appearance of the ads is much like a Promoted Tweet on Twitter - identical in most ways, but with the word "Ad" in a green box at the bottom.

Yes. Annoying isn't it?

But, sometimes we have to choose our battles. We find a lot more to be annoyed about with adverts in our email stream, than our Google stream. Google has gone down this road with adverts in the Gmail Android app, and it is every bit as ghastly as it sounds.

And what of Google Assistant - they are, after all, cut from a similar cloth. Does that mean we'll start getting audio adverts when we switch the lights on? Well, maybe, time will tell.

With these tests it's as much about testing people's tolerance limits as the technology and if a lot of people complain….

… well, it'll make very little difference. They're still not a charity.

Somewhere along the line, ad revenue became the accepted funding ideology of the internet, and though some companies, such as Mozilla, have been working hard to try and do something about that, it'll never be completely free until the glorious revolution comes (Comrade). µ