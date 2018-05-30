Papua New Guinea will block Facebook for a month to see what happens

THE SOCIAL NETWORK Facebook is to be blocked in Papua New Guinea for a month on the orders of the government.

The move is in response to the recent negative press about the social network and is designed to give leaders time to weed out profiles and better understand the effect that Zuck's baby is having on the country.

Sam Basil, the country's communication minister, said that anyone posting fake news or pornography would be identified. He also hinted that there may be a place for a Papua equivalent of Facebook to be set up instead.

What's quite amazing about all this is that only around one-in-10 of the population of Papua New Guinea has an internet connection anyway - though it provides an interesting case study for how a country that reacted with hindsight to the rise of social media could look.

The legislation which led to the decision, known as the Cyber Crime Act 2016, was passed without any clear plan on how to enforce it. It is only now that this is taking place.

Speaking the country's Post-Courier newspaper, Basil said: "The Act has already been passed, so what I'm trying to do is to ensure the law is enforced accordingly where perpetrators can be identified and charged accordingly. We cannot allow the abuse of Facebook to continue in the country.

"I will now work closely with the Police for them to be properly trained and informed to fully enforce the Cyber Crime Act."

There is no timescale for when the thirty days would commence, nor is there a plan as to when the conclusions would be finalised.

"If there need be then we can gather our local applications developers to create a site that is more conducive for Papua New Guineans to communicate within the country and abroad as well," added Basil. µ