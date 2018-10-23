Pixel 3 XL release date, specs and price: Users complain of 'buzzing' and 'distorted' speakers

Everything you need to know about the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

GOOGLE HAS OFFICIALLY introduced the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, both of which had precisely zero surprises in store.

Given the huge number of leaks building up to Google's launch, there was little left for the firm to unveil. As expected, the flagship duo sport larger displays than last year's models at 5.5in and 6.3in, respectively, run Google's Android 9.0 OS and offer dual front-facing cameras and wireless charging for the first time.

We've rounded up everything you need to know about the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL below.

Release date

The Pixel 3 and 3 XL are available to pre-order now and will start shipping in Blighty on 1 November.

At the time of writing, some Pixel 3 XL models have sold out, with shipping dates now listed as "three to four weeks". This includes all configurations of the new 'Not Pink' model, and 128GB variants of the Black and White versions.

Price

Here in the UK, the Pixel 3 will cost £739 with 64GB storage and £839 with 128GB of storage. The Pixel 3 XL will cost £869 and £969 with 64GB and 128GB of storage, respectively.

O2 has started taking pre-orders. It's offering the Pixel 3 from £43 per month and the Pixel 3 XL from £45 per month, both with £30 upfront costs.

Over on the EE website, the Pixel 3 can be picked up for £10 on a £58 per month contract, while the Pixel 3 XL will set you back £20 on a £63 tariff.

Three is flogging the Pixel 3 from £41 per month with a £99 upfront cost, and the larger Pixel 3 XL from £47 per month with the same upfront cost.

Over at Sky Mobile, pricing for the Pixel 3 starts at £35 per month, and from £40 per month for the Pixel 3 XL.

Vodafone is offering the Pixel 3 from £58 per month with a £49 upfront cost, and the larger Pixel 3 XL for £62 per month with the same £49 upfront fee.

Latest news

23/10/18: Just days after it was revealed that Google's Pixel 3 smartphones suffer from a photo-deleting bug (below), users are complaining that the speakers on the 3 XL are producing buzzing or distorted sound. The issue, which appears confined to Google's larger flagship, is affecting a large number of users, who suggest that low-to-mid-range frequencies are especially problematic.

"So I absolutely LOVE my new pixel 3 XL but there seems to be a fuzzyness to the speakers on it," one Reddit user wrote. "It sounds like almost an electric distortion, noticed it from day one."

Another moaned: "My speaker sounds like shit at low volume, almost like a buzzing at the bottom one and the sound is different depending on how I touch the back glass."

Google has yet to comment, but users are speculating that the issue is hardware-related, which means a replacement device might be the only solution.

22/10/18: Early adopters of Google's Pixel 3 and 3 XL are complaining that there's an issue with the Camera app not saving pictures. The issue - which had also been affecting Pixel 2 and 2 XL devices, according to a Reddit thread - occurs when a user takes a photo with Google Camera and switches to another app or locks the handset immediately after. Some users speculate that the bug is related to the Android Doze battery saving feature, as disabling that seems to have solved the problem for a couple of people. Google has yet to comment on the bug.

18/10/18: Google has spoken out about the new Titan M security chip inside its Pixel 3 and 3 XL smartphones. In a post on its blog, the firm explains that the chip is derived from the Titan chip used in Google Cloud data centres, in a bid to bring "tamper-resistant" hardware security to its latest flagships.

The Titan M is integrated into the Verified Boot process, Google explains, which prevents malicious attacks from moving your device to an outdated version of Android attempting to unlock the bootloader. It secures the lock screen, too, and only after a successful verification will the Titan M allow for decryption. Titan M is also used to secure transactions in third-party apps.

In the case of third-party apps, the Titan M, apps can now take advantage of StrongBox KeyStore APIs to generate and store private keys in Titan M.

"The Google Pay team is actively testing out these new APIs to secure transactions", Google said, noting that for apps that rely on user interaction, Titan M enables Android 9 Protected Confirmation - making it the first device to do so.

17/10/18: The Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL were announced last week and, naturally, iFixit has been quick to tear them apart. Most interestingly, the teardown reveals that Google's larger flagship sports a Samsung-made AMOLED screen, confirmation that LG has - unsurprisingly - been dumped as the firm's display supplier. Elsewhere, the iFixit team came across the new Google Titan M Security chip, the same Pixel Visual Core as the Pixel 2 XL's. Overall, the teardown team slapped the Pixel 3's construction - which included "copious amounts of glue" with a lacklustre reparability score of four out of 10.

9/10/18: Google has surprised no one with the launch of the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, which are, er, exactly what you were expecting.

The Android Pie duo sport 5.5in 1080x2160 and 6.3in 1440x2960 OLED displays, respectively, up from the 5in and 6in screens found on last year's Google flagships. The Pixel 3 XL also sports a hefty iPhone X-a-like notch for the first time, while the Pixel 3 opts for an old-school bezelled display instead.

The notch has been introduced to house the handsets' dual front-facing cameras, which comprise of standard and wide-angle lenses. Around the back, however, Google has stuck with a single 12.2MP camera, bucking the industry trend of dual, and in some cases triple-lens setups.

While that might sound somewhat lacklustre on paper, Google's claims its new 'Night Sight' feature - which will arrive as a software update later this year - will capture natural-looking photos in the dark without a flash and will be rolling out as part of a software update later this year.

Under the hood, both the Pixel 3 and 3 XL pack Qualcomm's 10nm Snapdragon 845 processor, paired Google's new Titan M security chip, 4GB RAM and a choice of 64GB or 128GB built-in storage. The two handsets also support wireless charging for the first time, and Google is introducing its own charging stand - the Pixel Stand - as an optional accessory.

Design-wise, the new Pixels don't look too dissimilar from last year's models, and both offer the same IP68 certification as the Pixel 2 and 2 XL. However, Google has introduced a new 'Not Pink' model for its, er, new pink-coloured handset. This will be offered alongside 'Just Black' and 'Clearly White' models.

8/10/18: With just a day away from Google's Pixel 3 XL unveiling, the handset has fallen victim to one last mega-leak. According to Engadget editor Richard Lai, the handset is already on sale in from at a Hong Kong retailer for - and he managed to get his hands on one. The device in question has, as expected, a 6.3in 2,960 x 1,440 OLED screen, a Snapdragon 845 chip paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage and a 3,732mAh battery. On the camera front, you'll find a 12.2MP rear-mounted snapper, alongside two 8MP front-facing lenses.

Google will be officially unveiling the device on Tuesday, and its event will kick off at 4 pm UK time.

28/9/18: The Pixel 3 XL has made yet another premature appearance, courtesy of Russian YouTube Rozetked who has uploaded a hands-on video pitting the device against its Pixel 2 XL predecessor. The clip confirms that the 3 XL has around the same footprint as the 2 XL with a "significantly" bigger display. Ther camera protrudes more on the new model, though, which means it'll rock if you place it on a flat surface.

While the video doesn't tell us much else we don't already know, Rozetked points out that the 3 XL has "a new awesome vibration system" akin to that on iDevices, even claiming it "may be better" than Apple's haptic feedback system.

27/9/18: Google's so-called 'Pixel Stand', a wireless charging dock that will accompany the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, has cropped up in a leaked image.

The image (above), shared by MySmartPrice, appears to be a press render, confirming that the USB-C dock has a hidden port, along with a Google logo, on its bottom. It also looks as if you'll charge your Pixel 3 by sitting it upright on the stand, and - once connected - it'll reportedly turn your smartphone into a smart display.

24/9/18: There might not be much left to reveal about the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, but that hasn't stopped Evan Blass posting his own set of really high-res and detailed renders of the Android Pie duo.

The images show off the bezel-adorned front of the Pixel 3, and the Pixel 3 XL's deep notch that appears to house two front-facing cameras. As per separate rumours, both models will feature two 8MP front-facing snappers: one with autofocus and f/1.8 aperture, and a secondary wide-angle, f/2.2 fixed focus lens.

19/9/18: The Pixel 3 and 3 XL have suffered a huge number of leaks over the past few months, and now they've been outed in official-looking renders. Dutch blog Nieuwe Mobile has shared the renders, which shows the Android Pie duo housed in fabric-clad cases, similar to those Google sold alongside the Pixel 2.

The images don't tell us much we don't already know about the 5.4in Pixel 3 and 6.7in Pixel 3 XL, beyond confirming the handsets' single-lens rear cameras and dual-front facing cameras. The Pixel XL 3's notch is also correct and present, unfortunately.

17/9/18: Google has confirmed that the Pixel 3 and 3 XL will be available in mint, black and white colour options. While the smartphones already look set to have few surprises in store, Google has launched a promo site for the Pixel 3 duo - first spotted by Droid Life - that features the outline of a phone, along with the words "Coming Soon" and some digital confetti.

Clicking on the Google logo on the phone switches between each colour, all but confirming that three models will be available at launch.

3/9/18: Yet another Pixel 3 XL has been spotted in the wild - this time in the back of a Lyft.

The driver of the cab sent images of the as-yet-unreleased smartphone to Android Police after an idiot passenger left the handset in the back of the vehicle.

"He thought his own Pixel 2 XL had somehow fallen back, but he realized it was the 3 XL after seeing the notch and Google logo on the back," the report notes.

"The unit had various identifying stickers, which have been blocked out. Alligator returned the phone to the original owner a few minutes later.

Given the number of leaks the Pixel 3 XL has suffered, these latest images don't tell us much we don't already know; there's a hefty notch, a single-lens rear camera and Google's usual two-tone design around the back.

30/8/18: Google will reportedly unveil its heavily-leaked Pixel 3 and 3 XL smartphones at an event on 9 October.

So says Bloomberg, which in a report detailing Apple's incoming 2018 iPhone lineup, notes that Google's Pixel 3 smartphones will debut a month later on 9 October - debunking earlier rumours of a 4 October launch.

It's unlikely Google will have many surprises in store, as a number of leaks - allegedly fuelled by the sale of Pixel 3 XL devices on the Russian black market - has revealed almost all there is to know about the Android Pie flagships.

28/8/18: The Google Pixel 3 XL has been exposed in yet another comprehensive hands-on video.

While the availability of the Pixel 3 XL on the black market means the handset has already been outed in all its glory, a new high-quality unboxing video has given us an even closer look at the Android Pie flagship.

Posted by YouTube In DIGI, the two-and-a-half-minute video (below) shows off the Pixel 3 XL from all angles, confirming its glass back, notched display, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and single-lens rear camera.

The unboxing also confirms what will come in the box: USB-C Pixel earbuds, a USB-C to headphone socket adaptor, and a USB-C 'Quick Switch Adaptor'.

24/8/18: The huge number of leaks surrounding the Pixel 3 XL can allegedly be credited to a Ukranian black market deal, who is flogging the as-yet-unreleased Google flagship for $2,000.

That's according to 9to5Google, which has verified that the potentially stolen, pre-release handsets can be credited for the huge number of leaks surrounding Google's incoming Pixel 3 XL.

The seller, which is flogging the devices via Telegram, claims the devices were originally intended to be given to Google engineers and has been telling interested buyers that the devices will be globally shipped from London.

A message sent by the seller, seen by 9to5Google, reads: "Remains only 3 pcs. Google Pixel 3 XL I answer immediately to the most popular questions: • The price is 2000 $ • Payment is possible via PayPal or Bitcoin. The second is preferable because PayPal has a horse commission for international transfers. • Dispatch is made from London via DHL or FedEx. Regarding the purchase, please contact [removed] Also I remind you that there is a large amount of Google Pixel 2 XL at a good price. Please!"

23/8/18: We're still two months away from the official unveiling of Google's next Pixel phones, but that hasn't stopped yet more details about the Pixel 3 XL from surfacing online.

New, high-quality images of the flagship (below) have been posted by Russian blog Rozetked, which reveals almost everything there is to know about the handset. Not only does the leak confirm the Pixel 3 XL's notched 2960×1440 display and uniform design, but it also reveals that the flagship will feature a Snapdragon 845 processor, Google's Android Pie OS and bundled USB-C Pixel Buds.

Alleged camera samples from the Pixel 3 XL have also been posted to Instagram user Khoroshev's account, showcasing the performance of the smartphone's alleged 12MP rear-facing sensor.

And if that wasn't enough, Khoroshev also posted a video of the Pixel 3 XL's wireless charging in action, confirming that it'll be the first Google smartphone to support wire-free charging.

21/8/18: The Pixel 3 XL has been spotted out and about in public and photographed by a MobileSyrup reader.

The spy shots (below), taken on Canada's public transportation system, confirm that the Android Pie flagship will sport a deep iPhone X-like which will seemingly house two front-facing cameras. It remains unclear whether these will be used to offer Face ID-style authentication, or simply a souped-up portrait mode with bokeh effect.

An image of the rear of the device doesn't tell us much but appears to show a single-lens rear camera and a new curved glass back. Google's two-tone design looks set to remain too, despite earlier rumours pointing to a uniform colour scheme.

13/8/18: A prematurely-posted hands-on video has revealed that Google's Pixel 3 XL will feature a Note 9-besting 6.7in screen.

The four-minute video (below), posted by Ukranian blogger 'iVenyaWay', gives us a glimpse of a powered-on, working Pixel 3 XL for the first time. And despite earlier rumours that the smartphone would pack a modest 6.2in display, it shows us that the handset will pack a Note 9-rivalling 6.7in 2960x1440 OLED screen.

Unlike the Note 9, the Pixel 3 XL will sport a chunky notch to house its dual front-facing cameras and a sizable chin underneath the display. It'll also feature a 2015-esque single-lens 12.2MP camera on its rear, whereas the Note 9 packs an upgraded 12MP dual camera system.

Elsewhere, this comprehensive leak confirms, if legit, that the Pixel 3 XL will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 3,430mAh battery and a single USB-C port. It'll also run Android 9.0 Pie, naturally, and the video shows off Google's new navigation gestures.

8/8/18: The unveiling of Google's Pixel 3 lineup is presumably still months away, but that hasn't stopped images of "finalised" Pixel 3 XL production hardware showing up online.

The pictures (below) which come via Russian tech blogger Канал Лучкова's, confirm much of what we already know, showing the Pixel 3s chunky notch, its single-lens rear camera and its new uniform colour scheme, with Google ridding of its usual two-tone design.

A peek at the handset's Settings menu confirms that the Pixel 3 XL runs Android 9, naturally and packs an 8-core Qualcomm processor (presumably the Snapdragon 845) paired with a measly 4GB RAM and an Adreno GPU. The image also confirms the handset's screen resolution of 1440x2960 and pixel density of 494.

Also included in the leak is an image of what looks like bundled USB-C headphones (above), all-but-confirming earlier rumours that Google is prepping a wired version of its Pixel Bud earphones.

6/8/18: The launch date for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL has leaked, courtesy of, er, Google.

YouTube channel This is Tech Today spotted an advert on Famebit, allegedly made by Google, which seeks, ugh, influencers and content creators to cover the Pixel 3's upcoming launch. The ad confirms the smartphone's 4 October launch date - the same date that the Pixel 2 and first-gen Pixel made their debut.

Google's slip up comes just days after specs for the Pixel 3 XL showed up on Geekbench, confirming that the smartphone will pack Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 CPU paired with a measly 4GB RAM. Still, the smartphone's single-core score of 2426 and a multi-core score of 8355 are both significantly higher than the last year's Pixel 2 XL, which came in with scores of 1845 and 6185.

30/7/18: The Google Pixel 3 XL has been shown off in its clearest leak yet, confirming its 'Clearly White' colour variant and iPhone X-style display cutout.

XDA Developers Forum user dr.guru claims to have gotten his hands on a Google Pixel 3 XL, the larger of the two flagship handsets that Google is expected to launch later this year.

The legit-looking images, which are said to show off the Pixel 3 XL's 'Clearly White' colour variant, backs up earlier rumours that the smartphone will feature a notch on its front to accommodate two front-facing speakers. There will also be a sizable chin on the bottom of the phone, supposedly to house the Pixel's front-facing speaker.

Pictures of the device's rear confirm that Google will rid of its two-tone effect design, but plans to stick with a single-lens rear-facing camera, despite most modern smartphones sporting at least two.

And based on the handset's device's Fastboot screen, the Pixel 3 XL will pack 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. According to dr.guru, the supposed Pixel XL 3 is unable to boot any further because it has been "remotely erased by Google".

29/6/18: If you want to be surprised when Google unveils the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL later this year, you might want to look away now.

New renders of the Android P duo, based on factory CAD files and shared by MySmartPrice on behalf of reputable leaker @OnLeaks, show both the Pixel 3 and 3 XL from all angles, and reinforce much of what we've seen already: glass backs, single-lens cameras and Google's typical two-tone design.

The Pixel 3 XL will sport chunky chin and an iPhone-style notch, albeit smaller than the cutout on Apple's flagship. This will sit at the top of the handset's 6.2in display, which MySpartPrice speculates will boast a 19:9 aspect ratio.

The smaller Google Pixel 3 doesn't feature a notch and instead sticks to bezels above and below its 5.4in 18:9 aspect ratio display, although these look noticeably smaller than the bezels on last year's Pixel 2.

Both devices will sport somewhat-dated single lens cameras on their rear, and appear to sport two sensors up front (although MySmartPrice notes that the second module could be an ambient light sensor).

In terms of physical dimensions, the Pixel 3 will measure 145.6x68.2x7.9mm, while the Pixel 3 XL will measure 158x76.6x7.9mm. However, both smartphones will measure 8.6mm thin when the rear camera bump is accounted for.

The 5K renders don't give much else away besides confirming the handsets' USB-C port and SIM-card tray, but MySmartPrice notes that we can also expect Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 processor to power both devices.

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are set to make their official, albeit unsurprising debut in October.

8/6/18: The Google Pixel 3 XL has been pictured in the wild, confirming that, er, it's not all that exciting.

The images (below), which come courtesy of XDA Developers member meraz9000, show that Google's large-screened Android P flagship will follow the notch trend, with a chunky iPhone X-style cutout sat at the top of its display. This corroborates a recent report from Bloomberg (below), which claimed that while the Pixel 3 XL will sport a notch, its smaller Pixel 3 won't receive the same treatment.

The XDA user also confirmed that the Pixel 3 XL will have a glass backside, suggesting it might offer support for wireless charging - albeit not the case for the OnePlus 6 or Moto Z3 Play.

Elsewhere, things are pretty run-of-the-mill. Expect the Pixel 3 XL, which is expected to arrive in October, to feature a protruding single-lens rear camera, a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

31/5/18: Just days after we got our first glimpse at Google's Pixel 3 and 3 XL, Bloomberg is reporting that the handsets will make their official debut in October.

The report, which got its information from the usual 'people familiar with the matter', claims that - as expected - the larger Pixel 3 XL will feature an almost edge-to-edge display with a notch at the top. This cutout won't be as wide as that on the iPhone X, but Bloomberg claims that it will be taller.

The Pixel 3, on the other hand, won't look too dissimilar to last year's Pixel 2, and won't include the notch or edge-to-edge design seen on the bigger, no doubt more-expensive model.

Both Android P smartphones are tipped to sport two front-facing cameras, similar to those seen on HTC's U12 Plus. Google will stick with single-lens cameras on the back, according to the report, but these will supposedly support dual-camera-alike Bokeh effects thanks to optimised software.

With Google borrowing features from HTC's latest flagship, it probably won't come as a surprise to learn that the engineering talent that the firm acquired from HTC earlier this year will be heavily involved in developing the new devices. The report notes that Google is reportedly in talks with Foxconn to handle assembly.

While this isn't the juiciest of leaks, tipster Ice Universe is claiming seperately that LG Display will be supplying OLED panels with notches to Google. This might surprise some as LG faced a lot of criticism for the OLED display in last year's Pixel 2 XL, with users complaining of a blue hue, muddy colours and grainy images.

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will roll out in October, Bloomberg claims, and will be a Verizon exclusive in the US.

29/5/18: We've still got a few months to go until Google's next-gen Pixel smartphones become official, but details about the Android P smartphones have already started to surface online.

Our first tidbit of speculation comes courtesy of a pair of alleged tempered glass screen protectors. Images of the official-looking accessories were posted to Weibo, via SlashLeaks, and show that Google will be the next Android OEM to adopt an iPhone X-style notch.

While the presence of a display cut is hardly surprising given that Android P comes with native notch support, the leak suggests that only one of the Pixel 3 smartphones - the bigger Pixel 3 XL - will sport one.

And the image - which has since been yanked from Weibo - shows that the Pixel 3 XL's notch will be considerably less intrusive than some, and appears a similar size to that found on the OnePlus 6.

Not much else can be gained from the shady images, although both the Pixel 3 and 3 XL appear to sport cutouts for the ambient light sensor and front-facing camera. It's possible that, like HTC, Google is planning to dual front-facing cameras on these devices given the number cut-outs present, but it's more likely to be some other sensor.

While we don't know much about Google's incoming smartphones, we do know that they likely will debut alongside a trio Pixel-branded smartwatches.

Codenamed 'Ling,' 'Sardine,' and 'Triton,' the smartwatches are expected include "at least" 1GB RAM, Bluetooth with apt-X, GPS, and LTE with Voice over LTE (VoLTE) support, which means that the third-gen Apple Watch, the Pixel smartwatches will also be able to carry out calls without being paired to a smartphone.

Health will also be a focus, with the smartwatches set to feature step tracking and a baked-in heart rate monitor.

Unsurprisingly, the trio of smartwatches will be based on Qualcomm's incoming Wear OS chip, which reports claims will arrive as the Snapdragon Wear 3100. This quad-core chip will, according to the report, will keep the same 28nm process as Snapdragon Wear 2100 and will use the older ARM Cortex-A7 architecture and Adreno 304 GPU. µ