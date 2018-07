Pixel 3 XL leak shows off 'Clearly White' model and iPhone-style notch

Everything you need to know about the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

THE GOOGLE PIXEL 3 XL has been shown off in its clearest leak yet, confirming its 'Clearly White' colour variant and iPhone X-style display cutout.

XDA Developers Forum user dr.guru claims to have gotten his hands on a Google Pixel 3 XL, the larger of the two flagship handsets that Google is expected to launch later this year.

The legit-looking images, which are said to show off the Pixel 3 XL's 'Clearly White' colour variant, backs up earlier rumours that the smartphone will feature a notch on its front to accommodate two front-facing speakers. There will also be a sizable chin on the bottom of the phone, supposedly to house the Pixel's front-facing speaker.

Pictures of the device's rear confirm that Google will rid of its two-tone effect design, but plans to stick with a single-lens rear-facing camera, despite most modern smartphones sporting at least two.

And based on the handset's device's Fastboot screen, the Pixel 3 XL will pack 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. According to dr.guru, the supposed Pixel XL 3 is unable to boot any further because it has been "remotely erased by Google".

29/6/18: If you want to be surprised when Google unveils the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL later this year, you might want to look away now.

New renders of the Android P duo, based on factory CAD files and shared by MySmartPrice on behalf of reputable leaker @OnLeaks, show both the Pixel 3 and 3 XL from all angles, and reinforce much of what we've seen already: glass backs, single-lens cameras and Google's typical two-tone design.

The Pixel 3 XL will sport chunky chin and an iPhone-style notch, albeit smaller than the cutout on Apple's flagship. This will sit at the top of the handset's 6.2in display, which MySpartPrice speculates will boast a 19:9 aspect ratio.

The smaller Google Pixel 3 doesn't feature a notch and instead sticks to bezels above and below its 5.4in 18:9 aspect ratio display, although these look noticeably smaller than the bezels on last year's Pixel 2.

Both devices will sport somewhat-dated single lens cameras on their rear, and appear to sport two sensors up front (although MySmartPrice notes that the second module could be an ambient light sensor).

In terms of physical dimensions, the Pixel 3 will measure 145.6x68.2x7.9mm, while the Pixel 3 XL will measure 158x76.6x7.9mm. However, both smartphones will measure 8.6mm thin when the rear camera bump is accounted for.

The 5K renders don't give much else away besides confirming the handsets' USB-C port and SIM-card tray, but MySmartPrice notes that we can also expect Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 processor to power both devices.

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are set to make their official, albeit unsurprising debut in October.

8/6/18: The Google Pixel 3 XL has been pictured in the wild, confirming that, er, it's not all that exciting.

The images (below), which come courtesy of XDA Developers member meraz9000, show that Google's large-screened Android P flagship will follow the notch trend, with a chunky iPhone X-style cutout sat at the top of its display. This corroborates a recent report from Bloomberg (below), which claimed that while the Pixel 3 XL will sport a notch, its smaller Pixel 3 won't receive the same treatment.

The XDA user also confirmed that the Pixel 3 XL will have a glass backside, suggesting it might offer support for wireless charging - albeit not the case for the OnePlus 6 or Moto Z3 Play.

Elsewhere, things are pretty run-of-the-mill. Expect the Pixel 3 XL, which is expected to arrive in October, to feature a protruding single-lens rear camera, a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

31/5/18: Just days after we got our first glimpse at Google's Pixel 3 and 3 XL, Bloomberg is reporting that the handsets will make their official debut in October.

The report, which got its information from the usual 'people familiar with the matter', claims that - as expected - the larger Pixel 3 XL will feature an almost edge-to-edge display with a notch at the top. This cutout won't be as wide as that on the iPhone X, but Bloomberg claims that it will be taller.

The Pixel 3, on the other hand, won't look too dissimilar to last year's Pixel 2, and won't include the notch or edge-to-edge design seen on the bigger, no doubt more-expensive model.

Both Android P smartphones are tipped to sport two front-facing cameras, similar to those seen on HTC's U12 Plus. Google will stick with single-lens cameras on the back, according to the report, but these will supposedly support dual-camera-alike Bokeh effects thanks to optimised software.

With Google borrowing features from HTC's latest flagship, it probably won't come as a surprise to learn that the engineering talent that the firm acquired from HTC earlier this year will be heavily involved in developing the new devices. The report notes that Google is reportedly in talks with Foxconn to handle assembly.

While this isn't the juiciest of leaks, tipster Ice Universe is claiming seperately that LG Display will be supplying OLED panels with notches to Google. This might surprise some as LG faced a lot of criticism for the OLED display in last year's Pixel 2 XL, with users complaining of a blue hue, muddy colours and grainy images.

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will roll out in October, Bloomberg claims, and will be a Verizon exclusive in the US.

29/5/18: We've still got a few months to go until Google's next-gen Pixel smartphones become official, but details about the Android P smartphones have already started to surface online.

Our first tidbit of speculation comes courtesy of a pair of alleged tempered glass screen protectors. Images of the official-looking accessories were posted to Weibo, via SlashLeaks, and show that Google will be the next Android OEM to adopt an iPhone X-style notch.

While the presence of a display cut is hardly surprising given that Android P comes with native notch support, the leak suggests that only one of the Pixel 3 smartphones - the bigger Pixel 3 XL - will sport one.

And the image - which has since been yanked from Weibo - shows that the Pixel 3 XL's notch will be considerably less intrusive than some, and appears a similar size to that found on the OnePlus 6.

Not much else can be gained from the shady images, although both the Pixel 3 and 3 XL appear to sport cutouts for the ambient light sensor and front-facing camera. It's possible that, like HTC, Google is planning to dual front-facing cameras on these devices given the number cut-outs present, but it's more likely to be some other sensor.

While we don't know much about Google's incoming smartphones, we do know that they likely will debut alongside a trio Pixel-branded smartwatches.

Codenamed 'Ling,' 'Sardine,' and 'Triton,' the smartwatches are expected include "at least" 1GB RAM, Bluetooth with apt-X, GPS, and LTE with Voice over LTE (VoLTE) support, which means that the third-gen Apple Watch, the Pixel smartwatches will also be able to carry out calls without being paired to a smartphone.

Health will also be a focus, with the smartwatches set to feature step tracking and a baked-in heart rate monitor.

Unsurprisingly, the trio of smartwatches will be based on Qualcomm's incoming Wear OS chip, which reports claims will arrive as the Snapdragon Wear 3100. This quad-core chip will, according to the report, will keep the same 28nm process as Snapdragon Wear 2100 and will use the older ARM Cortex-A7 architecture and Adreno 304 GPU. µ