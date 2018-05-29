Pixel 3 leak hints at iPhone X-style notch for bigger XL model
Android P flagships might also feature dual front-facing cameras
WE'VE STILL GOT A FEW MONTHS to go until Google's next-gen Pixel smartphones become official, but details about the Android P smartphones have already started to surface online.
Our first tidbit of speculation comes courtesy of a pair of alleged tempered glass screen protectors. Images of the official-looking accessories were posted to Weibo, via SlashLeaks, and show that Google will be the next Android OEM to adopt an iPhone X-style notch.
While the presence of a display cut is hardly surprising given that Android P comes with native notch support, the leak suggests that only one of the Pixel 3 smartphones - the bigger Pixel 3 XL - will sport one.
And the image - which has since been yanked from Weibo - shows that the Pixel 3 XL's notch will be considerably less intrusive than some, and appears a similar size to that found on the OnePlus 6.
Not much else can be gained from the shady images, although both the Pixel 3 and 3 XL appear to sport cutouts for the ambient light sensor and front-facing camera. It's possible that, like HTC, Google is planning to dual front-facing cameras on these devices given the number cut-outs present, but it's more likely to be some other sensor.
While we don't know much about Google's incoming smartphones, we do know that they likely will debut alongside a trio Pixel-branded smartwatches.
Codenamed 'Ling,' 'Sardine,' and 'Triton,' the smartwatches are expected include "at least" 1GB RAM, Bluetooth with apt-X, GPS, and LTE with Voice over LTE (VoLTE) support, which means that the third-gen Apple Watch, the Pixel smartwatches will also be able to carry out calls without being paired to a smartphone.
Health will also be a focus, with the smartwatches set to feature step tracking and a baked-in heart rate monitor.
Unsurprisingly, the trio of smartwatches will be based on Qualcomm's incoming Wear OS chip, which reports claims will arrive as the Snapdragon Wear 3100. This quad-core chip will, according to the report, will keep the same 28nm process as Snapdragon Wear 2100 and will use the older ARM Cortex-A7 architecture and Adreno 304 GPU. µ
