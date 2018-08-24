Google's Pixel 3 XL is being flogged on the black market

Everything you need to know about the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

THE HUGE NUMBER of leaks surrounding the Pixel 3 XL can allegedly be credited to a Ukranian black market deal, who is flogging the as-yet-unreleased Google flagship for $2,000.

That's according to 9to5Google, which has verified that the potentially stolen, pre-release handsets can be credited for the huge number of leaks surrounding Google's incoming Pixel 3 XL.

The seller, which is flogging the devices via Telegram, claims the devices were originally intended to be given to Google engineers and has been telling interested buyers that the devices will be globally shipped from London.

A message sent by the seller, seen by 9to5Google, reads: "Remains only 3 pcs. Google Pixel 3 XL I answer immediately to the most popular questions: • The price is 2000 $ • Payment is possible via PayPal or Bitcoin. The second is preferable because PayPal has a horse commission for international transfers. • Dispatch is made from London via DHL or FedEx. Regarding the purchase, please contact [removed] Also I remind you that there is a large amount of Google Pixel 2 XL at a good price. Please!"

23/8/18: We're still two months away from the official unveiling of Google's next Pixel phones, but that hasn't stopped yet more details about the Pixel 3 XL from surfacing online.

New, high-quality images of the flagship (above) have been posted by Russian blog Rozetked, which reveals almost everything there is to know about the handset. Not only does the leak confirm the Pixel 3 XL's notched 2960×1440 display and uniform design, but it also reveals that the flagship will feature a Snapdragon 845 processor, Google's Android Pie OS and bundled USB-C Pixel Buds.

Alleged camera samples from the Pixel 3 XL have also been posted to Instagram user Khoroshev's account, showcasing the performance of the smartphone's alleged 12MP rear-facing sensor.

And if that wasn't enough, Khoroshev also posted a video of the Pixel 3 XL's wireless charging in action, confirming that it'll be the first Google smartphone to support wire-free charging.

21/8/18: The Pixel 3 XL has been spotted out and about in public and photographed by a MobileSyrup reader.

The spy shots (below), taken on Canada's public transportation system, confirm that the Android Pie flagship will sport a deep iPhone X-like which will seemingly house two front-facing cameras. It remains unclear whether these will be used to offer Face ID-style authentication, or simply a souped-up portrait mode with bokeh effect.

An image of the rear of the device doesn't tell us much but appears to show a single-lens rear camera and a new curved glass back. Google's two-tone design looks set to remain too, despite earlier rumours pointing to a uniform colour scheme.

13/8/18: A prematurely-posted hands-on video has revealed that Google's Pixel 3 XL will feature a Note 9-besting 6.7in screen.

The four-minute video (below), posted by Ukranian blogger 'iVenyaWay', gives us a glimpse of a powered-on, working Pixel 3 XL for the first time. And despite earlier rumours that the smartphone would pack a modest 6.2in display, it shows us that the handset will pack a Note 9-rivalling 6.7in 2960x1440 OLED screen.

Unlike the Note 9, the Pixel 3 XL will sport a chunky notch to house its dual front-facing cameras and a sizable chin underneath the display. It'll also feature a 2015-esque single-lens 12.2MP camera on its rear, whereas the Note 9 packs an upgraded 12MP dual camera system.

Elsewhere, this comprehensive leak confirms, if legit, that the Pixel 3 XL will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 3,430mAh battery and a single USB-C port. It'll also run Android 9.0 Pie, naturally, and the video shows off Google's new navigation gestures.

8/8/18: The unveiling of Google's Pixel 3 lineup is presumably still months away, but that hasn't stopped images of "finalised" Pixel 3 XL production hardware showing up online.

The pictures (below) which come via Russian tech blogger Канал Лучкова's, confirm much of what we already know, showing the Pixel 3s chunky notch, its single-lens rear camera and its new uniform colour scheme, with Google ridding of its usual two-tone design.

A peek at the handset's Settings menu confirms that the Pixel 3 XL runs Android 9, naturally and packs an 8-core Qualcomm processor (presumably the Snapdragon 845) paired with a measly 4GB RAM and an Adreno GPU. The image also confirms the handset's screen resolution of 1440x2960 and pixel density of 494.

Also included in the leak is an image of what looks like bundled USB-C headphones (above), all-but-confirming earlier rumours that Google is prepping a wired version of its Pixel Bud earphones.

6/8/18: The launch date for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL has leaked, courtesy of, er, Google.

YouTube channel This is Tech Today spotted an advert on Famebit, allegedly made by Google, which seeks, ugh, influencers and content creators to cover the Pixel 3's upcoming launch. The ad confirms the smartphone's 4 October launch date - the same date that the Pixel 2 and first-gen Pixel made their debut.

Google's slip up comes just days after specs for the Pixel 3 XL showed up on Geekbench, confirming that the smartphone will pack Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 CPU paired with a measly 4GB RAM. Still, the smartphone's single-core score of 2426 and a multi-core score of 8355 are both significantly higher than the last year's Pixel 2 XL, which came in with scores of 1845 and 6185.

30/7/18: The Google Pixel 3 XL has been shown off in its clearest leak yet, confirming its 'Clearly White' colour variant and iPhone X-style display cutout.

XDA Developers Forum user dr.guru claims to have gotten his hands on a Google Pixel 3 XL, the larger of the two flagship handsets that Google is expected to launch later this year.

The legit-looking images, which are said to show off the Pixel 3 XL's 'Clearly White' colour variant, backs up earlier rumours that the smartphone will feature a notch on its front to accommodate two front-facing speakers. There will also be a sizable chin on the bottom of the phone, supposedly to house the Pixel's front-facing speaker.

Pictures of the device's rear confirm that Google will rid of its two-tone effect design, but plans to stick with a single-lens rear-facing camera, despite most modern smartphones sporting at least two.

And based on the handset's device's Fastboot screen, the Pixel 3 XL will pack 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. According to dr.guru, the supposed Pixel XL 3 is unable to boot any further because it has been "remotely erased by Google".

29/6/18: If you want to be surprised when Google unveils the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL later this year, you might want to look away now.

New renders of the Android P duo, based on factory CAD files and shared by MySmartPrice on behalf of reputable leaker @OnLeaks, show both the Pixel 3 and 3 XL from all angles, and reinforce much of what we've seen already: glass backs, single-lens cameras and Google's typical two-tone design.

The Pixel 3 XL will sport chunky chin and an iPhone-style notch, albeit smaller than the cutout on Apple's flagship. This will sit at the top of the handset's 6.2in display, which MySpartPrice speculates will boast a 19:9 aspect ratio.

The smaller Google Pixel 3 doesn't feature a notch and instead sticks to bezels above and below its 5.4in 18:9 aspect ratio display, although these look noticeably smaller than the bezels on last year's Pixel 2.

Both devices will sport somewhat-dated single lens cameras on their rear, and appear to sport two sensors up front (although MySmartPrice notes that the second module could be an ambient light sensor).

In terms of physical dimensions, the Pixel 3 will measure 145.6x68.2x7.9mm, while the Pixel 3 XL will measure 158x76.6x7.9mm. However, both smartphones will measure 8.6mm thin when the rear camera bump is accounted for.

The 5K renders don't give much else away besides confirming the handsets' USB-C port and SIM-card tray, but MySmartPrice notes that we can also expect Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 processor to power both devices.

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are set to make their official, albeit unsurprising debut in October.

8/6/18: The Google Pixel 3 XL has been pictured in the wild, confirming that, er, it's not all that exciting.

The images (below), which come courtesy of XDA Developers member meraz9000, show that Google's large-screened Android P flagship will follow the notch trend, with a chunky iPhone X-style cutout sat at the top of its display. This corroborates a recent report from Bloomberg (below), which claimed that while the Pixel 3 XL will sport a notch, its smaller Pixel 3 won't receive the same treatment.

The XDA user also confirmed that the Pixel 3 XL will have a glass backside, suggesting it might offer support for wireless charging - albeit not the case for the OnePlus 6 or Moto Z3 Play.

Elsewhere, things are pretty run-of-the-mill. Expect the Pixel 3 XL, which is expected to arrive in October, to feature a protruding single-lens rear camera, a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

31/5/18: Just days after we got our first glimpse at Google's Pixel 3 and 3 XL, Bloomberg is reporting that the handsets will make their official debut in October.

The report, which got its information from the usual 'people familiar with the matter', claims that - as expected - the larger Pixel 3 XL will feature an almost edge-to-edge display with a notch at the top. This cutout won't be as wide as that on the iPhone X, but Bloomberg claims that it will be taller.

The Pixel 3, on the other hand, won't look too dissimilar to last year's Pixel 2, and won't include the notch or edge-to-edge design seen on the bigger, no doubt more-expensive model.

Both Android P smartphones are tipped to sport two front-facing cameras, similar to those seen on HTC's U12 Plus. Google will stick with single-lens cameras on the back, according to the report, but these will supposedly support dual-camera-alike Bokeh effects thanks to optimised software.

With Google borrowing features from HTC's latest flagship, it probably won't come as a surprise to learn that the engineering talent that the firm acquired from HTC earlier this year will be heavily involved in developing the new devices. The report notes that Google is reportedly in talks with Foxconn to handle assembly.

While this isn't the juiciest of leaks, tipster Ice Universe is claiming seperately that LG Display will be supplying OLED panels with notches to Google. This might surprise some as LG faced a lot of criticism for the OLED display in last year's Pixel 2 XL, with users complaining of a blue hue, muddy colours and grainy images.

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will roll out in October, Bloomberg claims, and will be a Verizon exclusive in the US.

29/5/18: We've still got a few months to go until Google's next-gen Pixel smartphones become official, but details about the Android P smartphones have already started to surface online.

Our first tidbit of speculation comes courtesy of a pair of alleged tempered glass screen protectors. Images of the official-looking accessories were posted to Weibo, via SlashLeaks, and show that Google will be the next Android OEM to adopt an iPhone X-style notch.

While the presence of a display cut is hardly surprising given that Android P comes with native notch support, the leak suggests that only one of the Pixel 3 smartphones - the bigger Pixel 3 XL - will sport one.

And the image - which has since been yanked from Weibo - shows that the Pixel 3 XL's notch will be considerably less intrusive than some, and appears a similar size to that found on the OnePlus 6.

Not much else can be gained from the shady images, although both the Pixel 3 and 3 XL appear to sport cutouts for the ambient light sensor and front-facing camera. It's possible that, like HTC, Google is planning to dual front-facing cameras on these devices given the number cut-outs present, but it's more likely to be some other sensor.

While we don't know much about Google's incoming smartphones, we do know that they likely will debut alongside a trio Pixel-branded smartwatches.

Codenamed 'Ling,' 'Sardine,' and 'Triton,' the smartwatches are expected include "at least" 1GB RAM, Bluetooth with apt-X, GPS, and LTE with Voice over LTE (VoLTE) support, which means that the third-gen Apple Watch, the Pixel smartwatches will also be able to carry out calls without being paired to a smartphone.

Health will also be a focus, with the smartwatches set to feature step tracking and a baked-in heart rate monitor.

Unsurprisingly, the trio of smartwatches will be based on Qualcomm's incoming Wear OS chip, which reports claims will arrive as the Snapdragon Wear 3100. This quad-core chip will, according to the report, will keep the same 28nm process as Snapdragon Wear 2100 and will use the older ARM Cortex-A7 architecture and Adreno 304 GPU. µ