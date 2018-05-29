Apple might have an ARM-based touchscreen computer in the works

APPLE MIGHT HAVE an ARM-based touchscreen hybrid device up its sleeve, potentially ushering in a new wave of Cupertino computers.

That's if rumours hoovered up by 9to5Mac are to be believed, as apparently, Apple has reached the prototype stage of such a device with Chinese company and partner Pegatron, which makes iOS devices for Apple making it an established friend of Tim Cook's crew.

A handful of Apple employees apparently have their hands on these devices for testing, though we have yet to get our peepers on any leaked pics. We're guessing Apple gave them to trustworthy testers who can keep the mouths shut and avoid posting pics to Twitter.

There's naff-all in the way of information in what form these new devices will take, but 9to5Mac reports a touchscreen, SIM card slot, GPS, water resistance and a Mac-based boot system is meant to be present on the mystery gadget. This could mean the devices is a hybrid tablet-come-laptop machine that can run macOS on ARM chips.

As such, the new device could be a bit like those odd tablets you can get that run Chrome OS rather than Android. Or the device could finally decide to mix iOS with macOS, much like the Pixelbook provides access to Chrome OS and Android apps.

But Tim Cook has previously said that Apple fanatics don't want to see the two platforms get sandwiched together. That being said, this could all be a bit of misdirection by Apple or a pivot on what its big boss has said; after all Steve Jobs had pooh-poohed the iPad Mini a year or so before Apple knocked one out, which sold like hot tech cakes for Cupertino.

While we're left at the speculation stage here, more could be revealed at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, slated for 4 June this year. µ