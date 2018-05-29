Apple might equip all of next year's iPhones with OLED screens

APPLE COULD COMPLETE its transition to OLED next year, as a new report claims that all three 2019 iPhones will adopt the screen tech.

While this year we're expecting to see two new OLED-equipped iPhones alongside a "cheap" LCD model, South Korea's ET News reports that Apple will transition to an all-OLED line-up next year.

Citing industry sources, the website reports that Apple will debut three new iPhones in 2019, all of which will follow the iPhone X in sporting an OLED display. However, it notes that if Apple releases a fourth iPhone in 2019, that model will likely stick with an LCD screen.

"Apple recently started planning the iPhone model in 2019 and decided to adopt OLED in all three types," ET News quotes a so-called Apple official as saying.

While the move is far from official, it appears the financial markets are taking this specific rumour pretty seriously. Reuters reports that shares of Japan Display, who currently supplies LCD displays for Apple's iPhones, fell as much as 20 per cent following the news, while in Sharp also fell four per cent.

While shares in Japan Display and Sharp have taken a hit, ET News notes that Samsung is expected to see a "significant earnings improvement" if Apple does indeed switch to an all-OLED lineup.

However, the firm is unlikely to be the sole supplier of OLED displays, with the report adding that LG is likely to be roped in as a supplier as it's possible that Samsung will need more facilities to meet Apple's demand.

Struggling to meet demand isn't the only problem Apple is likely to face, as OLED also comes at a cost. While reports claim that the firm will this year release an LCD-equipped iPhone that could cost "just" $550, a switch to all-OLED will likely see more of its devices priced at, or above the $1,000 mark. µ