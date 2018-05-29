London becomes first city to offer contactless payments to buskers

Do not donate to this man. He has dumb hair

LONDON HAS long been ahead of the curve on regulating street performers.

Buskers are part of the fabric of the Blighty experience with everything from guitar crooners to pots-and-pan drum displays - with big names such as Ed Sheeran, Bob Geldof and Jessie "who?" J amongst those who have put a hat on the ground since the Busk In London scheme brought in official pitches.

Now for the first time, busking is going high-tech, with the arrival of contactless payment machines that will let you show your appreciation without fumbling for change whilst trying to do that horrible walk between Bank and Monument.

Swedish start-up iZettle, which was recently swallowed up by PayPal in a deal said to be worth $2bn, has confirmed it has started giving out contactless readers to registered performers, who can then just let the machine do the work, speeding up the process, sparing the lining of guitar cases everywhere, and according to some early adopters, upping the takings quite significantly.

London Mayor, Sadiq Kahn said: "London is a powerhouse of music, having produced artists from Adele to Stormzy, and The xx to Dua Lipa.

"For London to maintain its status as a global capital of music, it's vitally important that we support the stars of tomorrow.

"Busking helps emerging artists to hone their talent and gives them the chance to perform in front of huge numbers of people.

"I'm delighted that iZettle has chosen London to launch this innovative scheme - allowing artists to accept donations by card payment, as well as cash.

"Now, more Londoners will be able to show their support to the capital's brilliant, talented street performers."

As we head further towards a cashless society, the idea of throwing a few coins in a hat could become a thing of the past and as such, it's going to have to adapt to survive for one of the most important platforms for up-and-coming performers, many of whom rely on busking to make a living.

In a similar move this weekend, Square offered card readers to all traders at the All Points East festival in London's fashionable East End. µ