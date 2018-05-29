Atari co-founder Ted Dabney passes away aged 81

ATARI FOUNDER Samuel "Ted" Dabney has passed away at 81, after a lifetime of creating video games dating back as far as Computer Space and Pong.

Dabney's friend and gaming historian Leonard Herman announced the pioneers' death on the weekend on Facebook, noting his "legacy will live on a long time".

Born in San Francisco in 1937, Dabney started out his career in games and tech in a most unusual place: The US Marine Corps. He developed an interest in electronics during his time as a marine and after leaving the Corps he applied to San Francisco state university to finesse his electronics skills.

However, he didn't have the money to support his education so instead, he took a job at the Bank of America which tapped into his electronic experience. A year later he joined Hewlett-Packard but shortly moved onto Ampex at the recommendation of a colleague John Herbert, where he came up with the with the idea of creating a carnival-like pizza place with animatronics and games with friend Nolan Bushnell.

Those two initially formed a partnership but decided to incorporate their work under the name of Atari. And thus the gaming brand was born.

Their first game was Computer Space, a space combat game that was first arcade game ever made. With Al Alcorn onboard, Dabney and Bushnell went on to create Pong - the game that propelled Atari's early success.

In 197, Dabney left Atari after being overshadowed by Bushnell and Alcorn and being assigned a lower-level position in the company. Dabney continued to work in the electronics and games world but come 2006 he had left the industry to move to Washington state to open a grocery store which then became a deli.

Dabney appeared to drop off the electronics world publicity circuit until 2009, when Edge magazine published an interview with him conducted by Leonard Herman detailing his contributions to Atari.

Sadly, Dabney was diagnosed with cancer in late 2017, but opted against treatment and passed away 26 May. His role in establishing a gaming industry that now spans the globe and is worth billions, however, lives on. µ