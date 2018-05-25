Huawei has ended the support for bootloaders on its devices

CHINESE PHONE GIANT Huawei has ended support for bootloaders on its devices.

The company admitted the news in a statement sent to Android Authority after the dedicated support page for the process disappeared without any explanation earlier this month.



For years, the Chinese phone maker Huawei has provided codes so that the custom ROM development community could unlock the bootloaders of its device for years, making the firm a very popular choice with developers as it was only one of few companies that did so.



The bootloader-unlock codes enabled users to do things like install custom recovery image software Team Win Recovery Project, use custom ROMs, or get root access to the device.

This is bad news. Huawei will soon no longer offer bootloader unlocks for their devices! pic.twitter.com/GZec6x8XGz — Paul O'Brien (@PaulOBrien) May 24, 2018

Naturally, Huawei spun the decision as a good thing for customers that would immeasurably improve the "user experience", largely by protecting them from themselves.

"In order to deliver the best user experience and prevent users from experiencing possible issues that could arise from ROM flashing, including system failure, stuttering, worsened battery performance, and the risk of data being compromised, Huawei will cease providing bootloader unlock codes for devices launched after May 25, 2018," the firm burbled.

It continued: "For devices launched prior to the aforementioned date, the termination of the bootloader code application service will come into effect 60 days after today's announcement.

"Moving forward, Huawei remains committed to providing quality services and experiences to its customers. Thank you for your continued support."

The move is quite a big blow to the developer and modding community. Many considered Huawei to be one of the few developer-friendly OEMs.

However, by ending the support and not giving unlock codes, Huawei's devices will now be much less desirable to developers. µ