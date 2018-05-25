Apple reportedly knew about 'bend-gate' before it was a problem

REMEMBER BEND-GATE? That time when iPhone 6 users found, not long after the phone's release, that having their new devices in their back pockets when sitting down could cause some curvature of the hardware?

How could we forget?

Well, almost four years on, documents released related to the iPhone "touch disease" class-action lawsuit that's currently making its way through the courts suggest that Apple knew the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus were susceptible to such damage.

At the time, Apple downplayed the rumours, stating that out of all the iPhone 6 units in the wild and in pockets, only nine people have complained about curvature of the handset.

A total of nine customers have contacted Apple with a bent iPhone 6 Plus

In a statement the company revealed how many of its customers have come forward with a bent iPhone, and that number is not quite as high as we might have imagined.

"With normal use a bend in iPhone is extremely rare and through our first six days of sale, a total of nine customers have contacted Apple with a bent iPhone 6 Plus," said Apple spokesman Adam Howorth at the time.

"As with any Apple product, if you have questions please contact Apple."

However, recently released court documents show that Apple was well aware of the problem.

The court docs read as follows:

"Apple's internal testing 'determined that the iPhone 6 was 3.3 times more likely to bend than the iPhone 5s (the model immediately prior to the subject iPhones) and that the iPhone 6 Plus was 7.2 times more likely to bend than the iPhone 5s," wrote Judge Lucy Koh.

"One of the major concerns Apple identified prior to launching the iPhones was that they were 'likely to bend more easily when compared to previous generations' something that Apple described as 'expected behaviour'."

The court documents also show that in May of 2016, Apple began using epoxy to strengthen this part of the logic board. µ