PornHub launches VPN to keep users' browsing activity safe from prying eyes

CHEEKY WEBSITE PornHub has decided to make its own VPN so users can go about their business online without worrying that someone is watching them. Well, unless being watched is what gets them off…

The Pornhub owned-and-operated VPN launched on Thursday and is said to keep your browsing activity free from the prying eyes of snoopers by offering "free and unlimited bandwidth" on iOS, Android, Windows and Mac OS.



"With 90 million visitors a day, the vast majority of whom are using devices on the go," said Pornhub vice president Corey Price. "It's especially important that we continue to ensure the privacy of our users."

The firm claims that VPNhub has 1,000 servers in more than 15 countries and it won't log user data or browsing activity itself. It is, however, ad-supported, with users required to pay for VPNhub Premium to remove the ads, and to use the desktop versions of the platform.



There's a free 7-day trial available, and you'll be able to choose from a range of countries and locations, like Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, Singapore, the UK, and major US cities.

However, free users only have access to their nearest server and it's not clear where VPNhub will stand with the British government's attempts to erect firmer age barriers around Brits' porn viewing habits.



This is not the only move PornHub has made recently to try keep its users' browsing anonymous. Last month, the site announced it has elected Verge as its first cryptocurrency.

Although there is still some suspicion about crypto for payments, largely centred around its fluctuating value, there's no question that "discretion assured" will be a price worth paying.

Verge was originally called Dogecoindark, and as the name suggests is a splinter of the original Dogecoin.

Using Tor bolsters anonymity still further and means there's a lot less chance of your ‘unconventional desires' being tied to you. And, as most people want to keep what they're looking at on porn sites on the down-low, it was said this move could be a massive boost for crypto usage. µ