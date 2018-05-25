Mobvoi reveals luxury Wear OS device with second screen

MOBVOI has revealed details of its latest smartwatch, which it hopes will revive the flagging fortunes of Wear OS.

The Mobvoi Pro is currently only slated for release in China, but as with most of its other lines, it seems likely that it will reach us at some point.

The secret of the new version comes from a second transparent screen using FSTN-LCD. It sits over the first and provides a low powered display that takes a fraction of the battery, meaning that, hypothetically it can limp along without charging for days as a basic watch.

Other features include NFC, the trademark built-in GPS, and all the usual Wear OS gubbins.

The phone actively decides which display to use - switching seamlessly between the LCD when inactive and the OLED screen when it needs to.

There's no doubt that this is a good wheeze, given that one of the big problems with Wear OS (formally Android Wear) devices debate has been that you have to charge them every day, sometimes more.

Mobvoi has confirmed that the device will clock in at around $300, putting it on par with the Huawei Watch 2, and an LTE version may arrive at a later date, according to The Verge.

Mobvoi recently brought the Ticwatch E and S models to the UK. Boasting a variety of colours and a distinctly slimline design, the phones boast most of the features you would expect, except NFC on the basis that the Google Pay procedure for Wear OS is a mare anyway.

The selling point is that they clock in (arf) much cheaper than other smartwatches, starting at under £150. The feature sets are almost identical, the price is largely for the improved aesthetics of the S version.

The company is also in the midst of crowdfunding TicPods Free - designed to be the Android equivalent of Airpods. µ