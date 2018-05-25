Stumbleupon trips over for a final time, aged 16

TAKE A LOOK at this gorgeously beautiful site. You see there, under Chris's scowling baldy head there are some sharing buttons? You see the squiggly one?

Yeah, that's for sharing to Stumbleupon. Yeah, we know - we'd forgotten about it too. And now it's closing.

From June 30th, you'll need to find another way to share links and, ahem, stumble upon random links you wouldn't have otherwise spotted.

After 16 years, 60 billion stumbles and 40 million users, it's all over. A new service called Mix will rise out of the flames, and accounts will be migrated there, at which point Stumbleupon is no more.

Garret Camp, who founded both sites announced the news on Medium this week, explaining:

"After careful consideration, we've made the decision to focus fully on building Mix and transition StumbleUpon accounts into Mix.com over the next couple months. We have built Mix to work on every browser and smartphone, to make the transition as smooth as possible.

With a few clicks, you can register and import your SU favourites, interests and tags — creating Mix Collections that are easily shared with friends."

Stumbleupon has had many firsts to its name. Camp gives examples of the ‘like button' and the ‘news feed' but also points out that Stumbleupon was social media before social media was even a thing.

The service was bought by eBay in 2007 for a cool $75m, but after failing to capitalise on their asset, the layoffs were huge and the price tag dropped to the point where Camp bought back a majority stake.

The inference of the post is that Stumbleupon was looking a bit long in the tooth and rather than try and bring it up to modern expectations, the decision was made to start again.

Mix.com is already live and from a brief glance, it looks a lot like a Pinterest for articles. µ