Samsung's payment goes up to $539m as the Apple patent circle-jerk continues

THE LATEST round of Samsung vs Apple - a feud that has been brewing since 2011, has resulted in a $539m fine for the South Korean giant.

The seven-year battle over patents has been back and forth between appeal courts since Apple was first awarded the $1bn it originally sought in the first hearing from 2012.

Samsung fought back arguing that $28m was more reasonable.

A San Jose judge decided that three Apple patents had been breached by Apple - the rounded corners of phones, the rim surrounding the front face, and the grid of icons in the home screen.

Two further utility patents were also found in breach.

Today's decision flies in the face of a unanimous Supreme Court ruling in favour of Samsung on the scope of design patent damages," Samsung said in a statement. "We will consider all options to obtain an outcome that does not hinder creativity and fair competition for all companies and consumers."

Wait… so it's not over?

Oh no. Not by a long stretch.

Samsung went on to say that the verdict wasn't in keeping with the evidence and that Apple is only in it for the money.

The $539m payout is actually larger than the last verdict, where Judge Lucy Koh, the judge of choice for these tech patent feuds, originally awarded $399m.

Samsung contested and the fine was removed. Apple contested back and was it was reinstated. Samsung contested again and now has to find even more money.

It is understood that the company has already paid that $399m and that will be deducted from the final settlement, however, yet another appeal remains likely.

Bloomberg estimates that, based on Samsungs $38.9m in profit per day, the settlement represents a two-week loss of profit.

Although the designs of phones have changed a lot since 2011, the case continues to drag on. Remember that this case refers to the original iPhone and the Galaxy S2, in a time before NFC or widespread 4G. µ