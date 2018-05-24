Square launches its Stand in the UK and rocks out to celebrate

TWITTER CO-FOUNDER Jack Dorsey's payment company Square has brought the ‘Square Stand' to Britain at a ridiculously cheap price.

The product which allows small businesses to turn their iPad into a fully fledged cash register complete with contactless payment, is capable of accepting any card or contactless payment option, as well as accounting for cash - it can even be linked to a lockable cash drawer.

The concept, which was brought to the UK last year is part of the move to decouple card merchants and point-of-sale machines making it possible for pop-ups and other small businesses to take cards.

"Square Stand was built to provide sellers with a unique and beautiful solution that makes taking in-person payments simple, elegant, and fast," said Jesse Dorogusker, Hardware Lead for Square. "Sellers in the UK have been asking for a full countertop solution for their businesses since we first introduced Square.

"Investing in the UK is priority for Square, and bringing Stand here is a great way to expand our global support for local businesses."

Square Stand has been trialled at premises throughout London prior to today's launch and this weekend's All Points East festival in Victoria Park, London will see the stand in use for food and trinket merchants across the site - a move designed to showcase the fact that even being in the middle of a field isn't a barrier to card acceptance.

The news comes just a week after PayPal announced it was acquiring Swedish startup iZettle, which offers a similar service.

Square Stand is compatible with most recent iPads, though not Android at present. It goes on sale immediately with an RRP of £129.95+VAT. However, for the first 30 days, the company will offer it for £64+VAT from the Square website and Apple Stores.

This includes the reader, the holder, a USB splitter (for charging or adding in a cash drawer) and the stand itself.

iPad not included, natch. µ