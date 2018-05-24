US federal judge rules that President Trump cannot block people on Twitter

US PRESIDENTAL PRAT Donald Trump has been prevented by a federal judge from blocking people on Twitter as it's an action that would violate their First Amendment rights.

In what might just be one of the more bizarre tech stories of the week, the judge's decision is the result of a case brought against the President by a group of Twitter users he'd blocked.

It was argued that as an elected official Trump's Twitter is a valid channel for official communication - a White House press office probably just choked on its skimmed latte - and should be openly accessible to anyone.

New York Southern District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald decided that this was indeed the case.

"We hold that portions of the @realDonaldTrump account — the 'interactive space' where Twitter users may directly engage with the content of the President's tweets — are properly analysed under the 'public forum' doctrines set forth by the Supreme Court, that such space is a designated public forum, and that the blocking of the plaintiffs based on their political speech constitutes viewpoint discrimination that violates the First Amendment," she wrote.

"In so holding, we reject the defendants' contentions that the First Amendment does not apply in this case and that the President's personal First Amendment interests supersede those of plaintiffs."

The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, which filed the lawsuit for the seven Twitter users Trump blocked, had argued that such blocking was a way to turn a public forum into an echo chamber of positive sentiment and that blocking was a seeing Twitter being "sanitised of dissent".

We're not so sure about that given the swathe of controversial to bigoted spouting we see on Twitter on a daily basis.

While the ruling, in theory, should prevent from blocking people on Twitter, there's no clear way to track that from the outside other than waiting and seeing if the tweeting tosspot changes his behaviour on the social platform; we doubt he will. µ