Microsoft's Satya Nadella reckons the world's a computer thanks to AI and IoT tech

MICROSOFT BIG BOSS Satya Nadella reckons the whole world is basically a computer thanks to the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI).

He made such a statement at an AI event in London, reported ZDnet, as he talked about Microsoft's desire to set itself up as an AI company.

"Digital technology, pervasively, is getting embedded in every place: everything, every person, every walk of life is being fundamentally shaped by digital technology -- it is happening in our homes, our work, our places of entertainment," said Nadella. "It's amazing to think of a world as a computer. I think that's the right metaphor for us as we go forward."

Microsoft is pretty keen on sticking AI into all manner of its products, making them smarter and more capable.

"The idea that you can now use all of the computing power that is around you - this notion of the world as a computer -- completely changes how you conduct a meeting and fundamentally what presence means for a meeting," he said.

"AI is the run-time which is going to shape all of what we do going forward in terms of applications as well as the platform."

That's a bold ambition given that Cortana is arguably the smartest thing in Redmond's consumer software portfolio. So Microsoft has a lot more work to do to bring about a world full of AI tech. We also doubt Microsoft founder Bill Gates would be too chuffed about Redmond's AI push given he's not too keen on robots.

But aside from that, the world as a computer is also part of Microsoft's ambitions to use its Azure cloud to such up, process and store data collected from sensors and connected tech stuck onto pretty much everything from stuff in a humble shop to oil rigs.

"Nine billion microcontrollers that are shipped every year as part of your toasters, your refrigerators, your drills - every piece of equipment you can think of - and we want to cloud-connect them," Nadella said.

Another bold ambition, but given Microsoft has the second largest cloud infrastructure in the world, it's not an unrealistic one. µ