Acer's stack of Predator and Nitro gaming PC come packing Intel's Coffee Lake chips and Nvidia graphics

THEY CAME FROM UNDERGROUND according to Acer as it took the covers of a suite of gaming tech from its Predator and Nitro brands.

Amidst the bluster and hype about power that would blow up a sun or cooling that could freeze the nut sack off a polar bear, Acer showed off its new high-end desktops and laptops.

The Predator Orion 5000 packs in beefy Coffee Lake Intel Core i7 and i5 processors, up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM running at 2666Mhz, and up to 3TB of hard disk storage and 512GB of M.2 2280 PCIe NVME SSD space.

Graphics for the chunky desktop come courtesy of Nvidia and range from Team Green's GeForce GTX 1060 and peaks at the GTX 1080Ti.

Other bits like Killer Ethernet, audio from Creative's Sound BlasterX 720 are also thrown in for good measure.

All this PC hardware is squeezed into a suitably aggressive looking chassis, as it the fashion with gaming desktops.

The case comes with a mesh front with LED fans, an EMI compliant transparent side panel, for gamers who like to ogle the innards of their machines, and lighting bars, because who doesn't want a PC that lights up...

Next up is the new Predator Helios 500, a relatively chunky-looking gaming laptop with a 17in display available in either a 4K or a more gaming-centric full HD 144Hz panel with Nvidia's G-Sync frame matching tech.

The laptop can be specced with some serious gaming guts. At the high-end, the Helios 500 has Intel's eight-gen Core i9+ 8950HK processor and 16GB or DDR4 R1TB of RAM that can be expanded to a frankly unnecessary 64GB.

Graphics come in the form of the GeForce GTX 1070 with 8GB or video memory, while storage tops out at 2TB of HHD or 1TB of 2D NVEe RAID 0 SSD space.

The gaming lappy also includes Acer's fancy fans and cooling setup to keep the machine from getting hot and bothered as it goes to town on pushing pixels.

All this gives the laptop some heft - 4KG of it - which will make lugging it around in a backpack a good workout if one is so inclined.

Acer's Helios 300 also got a refresh in the form of Coffee Lake six-core processor options. Clearly someone Acer's design team is a fan of Pimp My Ride, as the hardware firm also revealed the Helios 300 Special Edition which rocks a white chassis accented by an *ahem* "elegant" gold trim; to our eyes it looks like something you'd find as a gift on My Big Gypsy Wedding.

Topping off the gaming PC side of things is the Nitro 50 series of desktops. These are essentially the more budget-orientated gaming PCs sporting up to Core i7 processors and GeForce GTX 1070 options at the top end, so more machines for casual gamers.

Acer also announced a Predator X in a keynote speech given by chief exec Jason Chen but provided naff-all in the way of details, aside from the machine will have an Intel Xeon chip. We'd have a stab in the dark and say it's a very high-end desktop that'll likely come packing the latest Intel and Nvidia hardware.

Compared to Acer's gaming tech announcements last year there was nothing particularly eye-catching, with the exception of the Predator X27 4K 144Hz HDR monitor which we've already taken a gander at. Nvidia's Max-Q architecture laptops, for example, were missing in action, and there was no equivalent of the Triton 700, which mixed up traditional laptop design and cooling. µ