Acer shows off first Chrome OS device to pack Intel's 8th-gen CPUs

NEW YORK: ACER HAS SHOWN OFF the "world's first" 15in convertible Chromebook, alongside the first Chrome OS device to pack Intel's 8th-gen Coffee Lake CPUs.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 15, shown off at the firm's [email protected] event in New York on Wednesday, packs a 15.6in Full HD screen, complete with 360-degree hinge for transforming it from a laptop, to tablet, to, er, 'tent', if that's how you, er, prefer to use your machine.

On the inside, the Chromebook Spin 15 is powered by either a dual-core Celeron chip or a quad-core Pentium CPU, which are supported by 4GB or 8GB of memory and 32GB to 64GB baked-in storage and should deliver a decent 13 hours of battery life.

On the connectivity front, the Acer Chromebook Spin 15 comes with two USB Type-C generation, two USB 3.0 ports and a microSD card reader. There's also 2x2 MIMO Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2 and a 720p webcam with HDR and a wide field of view.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 15 will be available in the UK later this month with a starting price of £399.

Acer also debuted a new 13in Chromebook Spin at its glitzy New York presser this week, which is the first Chrome OS device to come powered by an 8th-gen Intel processor. Buyers will be given the choice of an Intel Core i5-8250U or Core i3-8130U CPU, which comes paired with 16GB LPDDR3 memory and up to 128GB of inbuilt eMMC storage.

A regular, non-convertible version of the laptop can be kitted out with Intel's Core i3-8130U, Pentium 4415U, or Celeron 3865U CPUs, as well as up to 16GB LPDDR3 memory and either 32GB or 64GB storage.

Elsewhere, the Chromebook 13 Spin is largely unremarkable. The 13.5in IPS screen offers a 2256x1504 resolution, you'll get 13 hours of battery life, and in terms of ports, you'll find two USB-CS, one USB-a and a built-in microSD card reader.

The Chromebook 13, like its 15in sibling, will be made available from £399 when it goes on sale in Blighty.

If you haven't had your daily fix of Chrome OS devices yet (we have, tbh), Acer also briefly showed off the Chrome Tab 10, a tablet device aimed at the education market that comes equipped with a built-in Wacom stylus. µ