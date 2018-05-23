Acer's new Swift 5 is the 'world's thinnest' 15in Windows laptop

NEW YORK: PC MAKER Acer has shown off a refreshed version of the Swift 5, which it's touting as the "world's thinnest" 15in laptop.

The Acer Swift 5, which follows the Swift 7 that was launched at this year's CES, packs a 15.6in Full HD IPS display, making it the biggest device in the Swift lineup to date. This screen comes surrounded by "ultra-narrow" bezels, giving Dell's XPS machines a run for their money with an 87.6 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Despite its large screen, the Acer Swift 5 weighs the same as Acer's smaller, last-gen Swift laptops at 1kg thanks to its ultra-light magnesium-lithium alloy construction. This lightweight construction is plenty durable though, according to Acer, as it comes paired with magnesium-aluminium alloys on the palm rest area for extra sturdiness.

Under the hood, the Swift 5 packs the "latest Intel Core" processors, which we assume is a nod to the chipmaker's 8th-generation Coffee Lake CPUs, rather than the firm's new, middling 10n, dual-core Cannon Lake processor.

This Intel CPU comes paired with up to 1TB SSD storage, up to 16GB DDR4 memory and an "all day" battery life, according to Acer at least.

Elsewhere, you'll find two USB-C ports, two USB A ports, an HDMI port and an SD card reader. Naturally, the laptop will ship running Microsoft's buggy Windows 10 OS, and the Swift 5 supports Windows Hello authentication through its baked-in fingerprint sensor.

It's also likely that Amazon's Alexa will be supported on the new Acer Swift 5, with the firm announcing last week that the AI assistant will be arriving on its Aspire, Switch and Swift devices, as well as Aspire all-in-one PCs, via a software update in the "next few weeks."

Acer has yet to say much the laptop will go on sale, or, er, how much it'll cost. It'll unlikely be any time soon, though, as the firm failed to show off a working model at its [email protected] event in New York ON Wednesday. D'oh. µ