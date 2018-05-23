Another Windows 10 Update bug is making the desktop disappear

MICROSOFT'S April Update to Windows 10 has been hit by another showstopping bug, despite already being rolled out to thousands of machines.

Users (including some of us at INQ Towers) are finding that the entire desktop is disappearing randomly. In our cases, it appears that the entire Explorer (as opposed Internet Explorer) is hanging.

Instead, users are greeted with this helpful warning:

C:\WINDOWS\system32\config\systemprofile\Desktop is unavailable

Microsoft isn't saying what the problem is, nor how long a fix will be in coming. An early theory suggested it could be Avast anti-virus software. It's not that. Non-Avast users are having the problem too. But - not everyone.

Avast also says that it hasn't, so far, been able to replicate the fault.

Meanwhile, some users with Intel SSDs (such as our beloved Eve V crowdfunded device) and Toshiba SSDs are finding that the update doesn't work for them at all. That's because Microsoft has isolated that particular bug and have simply blocked installation for anyone affected. No news of a fix as yet though.

But this Houdini Desktop thing is a bit more insidious. Microsoft has to isolate the problem, work with the vendor before writing, testing and rolling out a fix.

In the meantime, you may be able to roll back to Build 1709 (the last major update) whilst the boffins do whatever boffins do in these situations.

The Microsoft forums are full of workarounds and user-generated fixes, but it's probably best to roll back if you can.

This particular iteration of "Windows-as-a-Service" (WAAS) has had a difficult birth. It arrived at the last possible moment in April, after naming it ‘April' and then finding a bug that was causing more Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) errors than Man should have to deal with in an average lunchtime.

If you haven't updated yet, it may be worth stalling the update (there's an option in the settings) for 35 days. That should be ample for things to be, if not fixed, then clearer. µ