China's Black Mirror 'social credit' has already stopped 11m from taking flights

CHINA'S TERRIFYING ‘social credit' system, which sees users effectively ostracised from society for failure to adhere to desired behaviours, has already seen 11m citizens stopped from taking flights, according to government officials there.

Social Credit will ensure that "discredited people become bankrupt," said Hou Yunchun, former deputy director of the development research center of the State Council, according to Global Times.

"If we don't increase the cost of being discredited, we are encouraging discredited people to keep at it," he is reported as saying at a conference last weekend.

The Chinese National Development and Reform Commission has also named-and-shamed 33,000 companies which violated laws and regulations.

Those on the list could be blacklisted and denied loans, grants and other forms of government assistance.

By the end of April the scheme which is expected to be fully rolled out by 2020 is said to have prevented 11.14m flights being taken and 4.25m high-speed train journeys were refused.

These figures come from the US government sound like a huge exaggeration, but in a country of 1bn people, it's not surprising that those who have been punished by the scheme are not filtering through to the western media.

Earlier this week we reported that a school has begun rolling out AI-powered monitoring of pupils to ensure they are engaged, as part of the wider monitoring in the country, which makes our network of CCTV cameras in the UK look like one doddery old security guard at a museum with a torch.

The Chinese government has ruled with a rod of iron relative to what we are used to, but all in the belief that conditioning will create a better society.

Many commentators have compared the system to that shown in Netflix's Black Mirror episode ‘Nosedive' in which a woman's social media ratings drop leading her to be ostracised by society. µ