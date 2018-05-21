Acer becomes first PC maker to bring Alexa to laptops

PC MAKER Acer has announced that it's bringing Amazon's Alexa voice assistant to a bunch of existing laptop devices this week.

Acer first revealed its plans to bring Amazon's easily-fooled AI assistant to its hardware line-up back in January, and news of the impending rollout comes just days after rival PC maker HP showed off the first all-in-one to come with Alexa smarts baked-in.

The Acer Spin 5 line of convertibles, which come kitted out with four-microphone arrays for far-field voice detection, will be the first in line to receive the software update on 23 May, with the gaming-focused Nitro 5 Spin set to offer Alexa when it goes on sale next month.

Acer noted that its Aspire, Switch and Swift devices, as well as Aspire all-in-one PCs, will gain support for the digital assistant over "next few weeks."

"The Acer Spin 3 and Spin 5 convertible notebooks are the ideal products for the industry debut of Alexa voice functionality on notebooks," said Jerry Kao, president of IT Products Business of Acer Inc.

"We are thrilled to be the first to market with these flexible systems, which feature industry-leading audio and the latest technologies for convenient, time-saving and intuitive interactions."

Steve Rabuchin, VP at Amazon Alexa, added: "We're delighted to work with Acer to bring Alexa to customers in new ways. We believe customers should be able to interact with Alexa wherever they might need her, including from their PCs, in order to take advantage of the simplicity of voice control."

While Acer is the first company to add Alexa to its laptop line-up, Microsoft had promised that a tie-up with Amazon would see the AI assistant arrive on Windows machines by "late 2017".

The last we heard, earlier this month, both companies are still trying to work out how integration will "provide experiences that are great", so we still haven't got a clue when Alexa for Windows 10 will officially show up. µ