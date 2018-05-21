ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) will fuel a medical revolution by 2033 that'll help the NHS prevent thousands of cancer-related deaths.

Or at least that's the view our Brexit-means-Brexit Prime Minister Teresa May will spout in Macclesfield on 21 May as part of the government's desires to form plans for the NHS to reduce the number of cancer-centric deaths by 22,000 people per year in some 15 years time.

"Late diagnosis of otherwise treatable illnesses is one of the biggest causes of avoidable deaths," May is excepted to say, according to Gov.uk which either has a copy of the speech or employs clairvoyant civil servants.

"And the development of smart technologies to analyse great quantities of data quickly and with a higher degree of accuracy than is possible by human beings opens up a whole new field of medical research and gives us a new weapon in our armoury in the fight against disease.

"Achieving this mission will not only save thousands of lives. It will incubate a whole new industry around AI-in-healthcare, creating high-skilled science jobs across the country, drawing on existing centres of excellence in places like Edinburgh, Oxford and Leeds - and helping to grow new ones."

While the government isn't working on robot and nurse droids, it wants to see AI being used to more rapidly diagnose some 50,000 people annually for early-stage prostate, ovarian, lung or bowel cancer.

The idea is that if it's diagnosed earlier there's a better chance of fighting it and preventing it from reaching a deadly stage.

While specifics of the plans are currently lacking, the use of AI in the NHS will involve using emerging tech to look deeper at medical data and cross-referencing medical records with the personal habits and genetics of patients. This could arguably save lives but infringe upon privacy - we can imagine judgements computers saying we eat and drink too much in an off-hand digital tone.

Still, it's nice to see AI being touted as tech that can save lives rather destroy them or enslave humans. Of course, some smart systems may nick jobs, but that's the cost of the onward march of technology. µ