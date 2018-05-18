Google Play Services update has borked some Huawei and Honor apps

GOOGLE AND HUAWEI have jointly acknowledged an issue with the latest update to Google Play Services (GPS) which is causing significant borkage for phones made by Huawei subsidiary Honor.

The issue began with a rollout of the invisible app (Version 12.6.73) which enables most others in Android.

Since then, apps which depend on the runtimes and APIs held within have been malfunctioning, with errors, primarily, embedded Google Maps not appearing. Other users have complained that Google Pay is also crashing, though we've had no direct experience of that one yet.

The map issue is said to have made Uber completely useless.

The problem, first identified on 15 May, is specifically limited to Huawei phones, which use their own proprietary chipset from subsidiary Kirin. It's not known if there's a direct link between the architecture and the fault, or if it is simply a matter of coding disparities.

Huawei has acknowledged the fault, saying: "We are aware of an issue related to Google Play services that is affecting some apps on Huawei devices. We are actively working on fixing this, and a software update will be pushed out soon."

Google added: "In collaboration with Huawei, Google engineers have identified the root cause of this issue as an unexpected change to the filesystem permissions. The issue can impact any Android app on a Huawei device which renders a Google map.

"Our engineers are preparing a new version of Google Play Services which should resolve the problem. It will be targeted to devices running Android 7.0 Nougat, or higher. We will post another update with the status of the rollout.

"Thanks for your patience".

Huawei has told us that a beta version of the fixed GPS app is currently testing and providing nothing goes wrong, we can expect a rollout announcement soon.

Both Huawei and Honor are aggressively serving their respective markets right now. Earlier this week, Honor announced its newest flagship, the Honor 10, whilst Huawei has broken sales records with its P20 Pro. µ