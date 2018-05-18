Google will rid of its 'Secure' HTTPS indicators in Chrome 69

GOOGLE HAS ANNOUNCED that it'll stop marking HTTPS sites as "Secure" when Chrome 69 arrives in September, with plans to further name-and-shame websites that don't.

Emily Schechter, Chrome Security product manager, said in a blog post on Thursday that the firm is ridding of its 'Secure' indicators because "users should expect that the web is safe by default."

Instead of the green 'Secure' label that can currently be seen upon visiting HTTPS sites, Google will show a grey lock icon in the address bar.

However, Google is ramping up its effort to increase uptake of HTTPS, and will soon make it much more obvious if you're visiting an unsecured site.

The firm already confirmed earlier this year that all non-HTTPS sites will be marked 'Not Secure' when Chrome 68 arrives July. However, later in the year the firm will be upping the ante, as the grey 'Not Secure' warning will flash red as soon as you start typing in data on HTTP-only pages.

These warnings will arrive alongside the release of Chrome 70 in October, Google said.

Related: Google launches its own .app top-level domain with default HTTPS encryption

"We hope these changes continue to pave the way for a web that's easy to use safely, by default," Schechter added.

As per Google's own data, released in October last year, 71 of the top 100 sites on the web are currently using HTTPS by default - up from just 37 in 2016.

The same report revealed that more than 75 per cent of Chrome traffic on both ChromeOS and Mac is now protected thanks to HTTPS, up from 60 percent on Mac and 67 percent on Chrome OS a year ago. µ