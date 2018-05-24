Qualcomm's Snapdragon 710 chip brings high-end AI smarts to mid-range mobiles

AMERICAN CHIPMAKER Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon 710 SoC, the first chip in its new AI-focused 700 series.

Qualcomm first detailed its 700 series at this year's Mobile World Congress, at the time claiming the processors will sit just below the 800-series when it comes to performance, delivering high-end AI features to mid-range mobiles.

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, like the higher-end Snapdragon 845, is built on 10nm process technology. It's an octa-core chip, comprising of two performance Kyro 360 cores based on the Cortex-A75 architecture clocked at 2.2 GHz, and six efficient Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.7GHz.

This setup, Qualcomm claims, will offer a 30 per cent performance boost compared to the Snapdragon 660, and a 40 per cent improvement in power efficiency.

Naturally, artificial intelligence (AI) is at the heart of the chip, and Qualcomm is claiming thanks to its new multi-core engine, the 710 will offer twice the AI performance of the 660.

The firm's enhanced Hexagon Vector processor, Adreno Visual Processing subsystem and the Kryo CPU will work in tandem to ensure optimal capture of "contextually aware" photos and videos, and will "personalise voice and speech patterns for more natural interactions," Qualcomm said.

In the camera department, Qualcomm's new Spectre 250 ISP will enable "professional-grade" photography, with support for 32MP single-lens and 20MP dual-camera setups. Additionally, the AI Engine in the 710 supports deep portrait modes and Face Unlock with active depth sensing.

The Snapdragon 710 will also support 4K HDR playback - a first outside of the firm's premium 800 tier, Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0+ tech and download speeds up to 800Mbps thanks to Qualcomm's new the new Snapdragon X15 LTE modem.

"The Snapdragon 710 Mobile Platform is the first in the newly defined and highly significant 700-tier, offering technologies and features previously only available in our premium-tier mobile platforms," remarked Kedar Kondap, vice president of product management at Qualcomm.

"By incorporating key AI capabilities and performance advancements, the Snapdragon 710 is designed to transform our customers products into the ultimate personal assistant, enhancing critical everyday consumer experiences, such as high-end camera features that will benefit from on-device high-speed AI processing, without sacrificing battery life."

Qualcomm tells us that "lots of OEMs" are planning to launch devices based on the Snapdragon 710 this quarter.

The firm previously said that it was developing the Snapdragon 700 series to satisfy "increasing demands of the China smartphone ecosystem", so it's likely that Huawei and Xiaomi will be among the first to adopt the processor. µ