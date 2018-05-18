Apple flogged an estimated 600,000 HomePod speakers in Q1

APPLE FLOGGED an estimated 600,000 HomePods during the first quarter of 2018, giving it just six percent of the fledgeling smart speaker market.

These figures come courtesy of Strategy Analytics, and appear to confirm earlier rumours that Apple's HomePod isn't selling as well as the company had hoped. Bloomberg reported in April that the company has been forced to lower sales forecasts and cut orders with suppliers, with some Apple stores said to be selling "fewer than 10 HomePods a day."

However, while Apple is still a long way between market leaders Amazon and Google, it's worth noting that the HomePod didn't go on sale until 9 February, so Apple didn't have the full quarter to rack up sales.

What's more, Strategy Analytics' figures are just estimates, and with Apple yet to cough on exact sales figures, it's still unclear exactly how many of the bin-like, Siri-powered speakers have been sold.

Still, the analyst firm's estimates show that Amazon still has an impressive lead in the smart speaker market, having flogged roughly four million Echo devices during the three-month period, earning it 43.6 per cent of the market.

Google shipped an estimated 2.4 million Google Home speakers for 26.5 percent market share, increasing its shipments by 709 per cent year-over-year to bit into Amazon's share.

The estimates also show that China's Alibaba also came in ahead of Apple with 700,000 shipments during Q1, while Alibaba managed to flog roughly 200,000 devices.

David Mercer, vice president at Strategy Analytics said: "Further strong growth in smart speaker sales confirms our view that this new market is far more than just a flash in the pan. Today's smart speakers are by no means the finished article but they have captured the consumer imagination and we will see rapid evolution in design, functionality and associated use cases over the coming years.

"We are clearly heading towards to a time in the not too distant future when voice becomes a standard mode of technology interaction alongside established approaches like keyboard, mouse and touchscreen."µ