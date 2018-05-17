Nvidia's Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July

NVIDIA'S NEXT GENERATION GRAPHIC TECH is apparently set to arrive this July, with a GeForce GTX 1180 or GTX 2080 leading the charge.

While Team Green has been tight-lipped about its next wave of GPUs, industry sources told Tom's Hardware that the new architecture will be revealed soon and will be called Turing.

Nvidia's current mainstream GPU architecture, Pascal, has been around for some two years, so it's getting a little long in the tooth.

Pascal ushered in laptop GPUs that were almost as capable as their desktop counterparts, so the Turing architecture should build upon that, as well as help make gaming at 4K resolutions and at 60 frames per second or above a more realistic goal for people not willing to throw thousands at the highest-end desktop PCs.

Nvidia's Volta architecture was tipped to be making its way out of use in data centre GPUs and into the consumer world. But it looks like Turing will take its place, if that is indeed the name Nvidia will go with for the platform.

On the specs side, the GTX 1180 is expected to come with 3,584 CUDA cores in comparison to is predecessor, the GTX 1080's 2,560. It also expected to sport up to 16GB of GDDR6 video memory, which should allow it to deliver 13 teraflops of peak FP32 performance.

The GPU is expected to be built around a 12nm process as opposed to the 16nm of the Pascal architecture. But there are some rumours doing their rounds that suggest Nvidia will skip the 12nm mark and opt for 7nm, of which there are mobile chips being made around the fabrication process.

Regardless of such rumours, the next-wave of Nvidia graphics cards, which will likely make their proper debuts with third-party manufacturers in the autumn, promise some impressive performance.

However, we doubt they'll have the gutsy performance to power the very glossy looking ray-tracing graphics wizardry which Nvidia showed off back in March; that level of power in consumer GPUs is probably another generation or two away. µ