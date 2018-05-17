Dodgy phone call tracking firm Securus has reportedly been hacked

SNEAKY COMPANY Securus, which has been accused of helping police track phone calls between prisoners and their lawyers, has been hacked.

This tasty irony comes courtesy of an unidentified hacker who provided Motherboard with data swiped from Securus. Said data included the usernames and passwords of thousands of Securus' law enforcement customers.

As such, the data could potentially be used by other malicious parties to gain access to the phones Securus apparently tracks. The data starts from 2011 onwards and includes information on city police and sheriff departments across the US.

Securus' dodgy phone tracking first came to light in 2015 after a hacker showed The Intercept that it had recorded at least 14,000 calls between inmates and lawyers.

Tracking of prisoners' calls, if Securus does indeed do it, violates the Americas Sixth Amendment which protects the attorney-client privilege to privacy.

To make things worse for Securus, The New York Times reported on a court case filed against a former Mississippi County sheriff who used the service to track people's phones, including those of other officers, without the authority of a court order.

Securus has yet to release a statement on the situation, but we can imagine it's feeling a bit sheepish.

Phone tracking and hacking seems to be a favoured tactic of US law enforcement and security services, as the whole NSA PRISM scandal showcased a couple of years ago.

But here in the UK, communications surveillance is also something law enforcement has access to thanks to the latest version of the Snoopers' Charter. But successful cases that have been brought against it are forcing amendments to the law that better protect people's privacy.