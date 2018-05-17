Microsoft's Xbox Adaptive Controller opens up gaming to people with disabilities
The controller features ports for a whole range of peripherals
MICROSOFT HAS REVEALED an Xbox One controller designed for people with disabilities in a bid to make console gaming more accessible.
The Xbox Adaptive Controller has a large rectangular design for use on a person's lap, with two large programmable buttons designed which users can interact with using their hands, elbows or feet.
Alongside a D-pad and a few function buttons, the Adaptive controller has 19 ports to handle a whole range of peripheral devices that can help people with different disabilities to get gaming; for example, the controller can be used with mouth-operated quadsticks.
Solomon Romney, who was born without any fingers on his left hand, has already taken the Adaptive Controller for a spin.
"I can customise how I interface with the Xbox Adaptive Controller to whatever I want", he said.
"If I want to play a game entirely with my feet, I can. I can make the controls fit my body, my desires, and I can change them anytime I want. You plug in whatever you want and go. It takes virtually no time to set it up and use it. It could not be simpler.
"I get to redesign my controller every day and get to choose how I want to play," Romney added. "For me, that's the greatest thing ever."
While the Adaptive controller carries the Xbox branding it can also be used with Windows 10 machines, so it has potential to open up more aspects of PC gaming to people with disabilities.
Set to go on sale later this year for a price of $99 (around £73) the Adaptive controller looks to be a more affordable way of opening up gaming to people who struggle to use traditional gamepads. µ
