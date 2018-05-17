Google's product randomiser spits out YouTube Premium as a new music service

GOOGLE'S CONSTANT quest to avoid atrophy has resulted in a lot of duplication, and YouTube Premium is the latest example.

The new service, which rolls out today as a replacement for YouTube Red. merges YouTube's music offering as an aspect of the YouTube Premium service, which also offers premium content from all your favourite brain-dead, egomaniac hipsters that go on to embarrass themselves on 'celebrity' reality shows.

The new offering has two tiers - Premium and Music Premium, with the former costing $11.99 and the latter two quid less. Both offer to remove the ads and let you watch your drivel offline.

UK availability is coming, but at present, you're taken to a site where you can see a ‘sneak peek' of shows you can't watch.

The new service is the beginning of the predicted migration of Google's music offering to the YouTube brand. Google Play Music will continue, and indeed is included in the YouTube Premium offering, but it is now aimed at upload and purchase of music files, with streaming looking set to be the first asset to be stripped to furnish the replacement.

Quoth the Goog: "The new YouTube Music is a music streaming service that combines music listening with the magic of YouTube: making the world of music easier to explore and more personalized than ever.

"YouTube Music includes a reimagined mobile app and brand new desktop player that are designed for music."

So that clears that up then.

Current subscribers will continue their current pricing as well so if you've been dithering about a Google Play Music subscription, it might be worth doing it now and saving yourself a couple of quid when YouTube Premium hits our shores.

The news has left a lot of punters confused. There have been questions like "What happens to me, my country isn't on this list of ‘coming soon' locations?" (A: nothing, the old services will continue), "What about Family Plans like Google Play Music" (A: good point. nothing mentioned), "Why is there no plan for just removing adverts?" (A: Because why charge you $5 when they can charge you $11 for that thing you want) and of course the big question….

What if we just want to keep Google Play Music? Well, that looks like it's going nowhere for now as there are many more countries that have GPM than are on the list of YouTube Premium locations for 2018, putting pay to the idea that we'll all have moved by Christmas.

As for the long-term plan? It's not entirely clear, but you might want to start backing up your purchases, juuuuust in case. µ