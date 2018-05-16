Samsung is looking to sell its Exynos chips to rivals OEMs, including ZTE

CHIPMAKER Samsung is reportedly in talks with several of its rival OEMs, including beleaguered ZTE, to supply them with its Exynos mobile processor chips in a bid to take on Qualcomm.

Samsung, which now makes the bulk of its earnings from its memory chips, is looking to flog its Exynos mobile processor to more clients, Reuters reports, with China's Meizu Technology currently the firm's only external smartphone client.

"We are talking to all OEMs," Inyup Kang, head of Samsung's logic chip developer called System LSI, told Reuters in an interview.

China's ZTE is likely in Samsung's sights, according to the report, as the firm was recently slapped with a seven-year sales ban in the US which means it's no longer able to obtain chips from American chipmaker Qualcomm.

Samsung said in a statement that no kind of deal with ZTE has been reached as of yet, but Kang - who is a former Qualcomm executive - noted that Samsung may well announce a new client for its Exynos chipsets in the first half of 2019.

Earlier this year, Samsung announced it has begun rolling out the long-awaited Exynos 7 Series 9610 microprocessor to customers around the globe.

The processor taps into the electronic giant's 10-nanometre (nm) FinFET process, which it claims "elevates the multimedia experience in high-end smartphones".

The CPUs are intended for high-end mobile applications, including deep-learning image processing and 480 frames per second slow motion video recording.

The Exynos 9610 processor consists of four ARM cortex-A73 cores that run at 2.3GHz, as well as an additional four 1.6GHz Cortex-A53 cores to help smartphones run apps and multiple tasks quicker.

Samsung's semiconductor business reported an operating profit of 35.2 trillion won (a whopping £24.5 billion) in 2017. The firm said this contributed to more than 65 per cent of its whole record annual profit of an eye-watering 53.65 trillion won last year. µ