HMD Global's X6 is the first Nokia phone to feature a notch

The Nokia X6 is official in China

HMD GLOBAL has shown off the long-rumoured Nokia X6, a mid-range notch-equipped mobe that'll be a China-exclusive for now.

The Nokia X6 is the first Nokia-branded handset to sport an iPhone X-style display cutout, which sits adopt the handset's 5.8in 19:9 screen to give the handset an almost bezel-less design.

Under the hood, you'll find Qualcomm's middling octa-core Snapdragon 636 processor, coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. There's also a 3,060mAh battery, rechargeable via the handset's USB-C port.

On the back of the X6 you'll find a dual-rear camera setup, comprising of a 16MP main and 5MP monochrome lenses, both of which have f/2.0 apertures. There's a bunch of custom photography-focused software too, including automatic AI image enhancements, HDR mode and, er, Nokia's 'Bothie' mode for using 16MP front and dual rear cameras simultaneously.

Elsewhere, the somewhat uninspiring Nokia 6 features include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock support, either 32GB of 64GB of inbuilt storage expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) and a 3.5mm headphone port.

Related: Nokia flogged more Android smartphones than HTC, Google and OnePlus in Q4

The handset will ship running Google's Oreo OS, and if Nokia's previous Android efforts are anything to go by, it will likely receive a speedy upgrade to Android P.

The Nokia X6 is available to pre-order in China from Wednesday in black, dark blue and silver colour finishes and in three configurations: 4GB/32GB for CNY 1,299 (around £150), 4GB/64GB for CNY 1,499 (£175) and 6GB/64GB for CNY 1,699 (£195).

HMD Global has yet to confirm whether the handset will see a release in the UK. µ