Softmaker FreeOffice 2018 offers seamless Microsoft compatibility

SOFTMAKER HAS revealed a new version of FreeOffice - the freebie version of its alternative Office suite for Windows, Mac and Linux.

As Microsoft prepares to launch Office 2019, one of the best free packages on the market has been revamped to include, amongst other things, a ribbon dock.

Softmaker is proud to boast that even enterprises can use FreeOffice, although the paid-for tier is still available. It contains Textmaker 2018 (Word), Planmaker 2018 (Excel) and Presentations 2018 (Powerpoint).

It's compatible with open source document types and for the first time, it can manage Office formats "without compromise", plus if you're an old-school type, you can turn the ribbon off and go back to old school radio buttons.

"In our view, the new interface and the improved compatibility with Microsoft Office make FreeOffice 2018 a must-have for 2018," says Martin Kotulla, CEO of SoftMaker. "If you are looking for a no-cost office package, there is no way around FreeOffice 2018."

Also included are PDF and EPUB exports, and full compatibility with older Microsoft formats such as .doc too.

The Presentations app has a brand new master slide function, putting it on a direct par with Powerpoint.

Softmaker has been around since 1987 and so can boast a 30 year pedigree in making office suites. It has seen Microsoft dominate and still come out the other side, and began offering a free version a few years ago to attract lost souls who didn't fancy subscribing to the Office 365 service and didn't want to faff about with a web-based interface.

Paid for versions of the suite include BasicMaker, a fancified Thunderbird, and Berlitz dictionaries - none of which are essential for the vast majority of users - so why not give people the opportunity to choose? In total, there are four versions for different use cases, as well as the companies two popular font collections.

FreeOffice has landed now for free at www.freeoffice.com. µ