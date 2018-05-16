Apple wants Samsung to cough up $1bn in patent damages from 2012

CLEARLY BORED of doing minor updates to its product portfolio, Apple has decided to renew its patent spat with Samsung.

The Cupertino outfit is seeking $1bn in damages from Samsung as the two firms return to court in a retrial that will determine how much Samsung will need to cough up for infringing on Cupertino's design patents.

The retrial will determine the damages Samsung will need to pay after it was found guilty of violating Apple's patents way back in 2012.



In the six years between then and now, the two companies have been duking it out in the courts to determine whether Samsung needs to pay damages based on the total value of the iPhone it copied or just a fine based on the design elements of the phone it nicked. Naturally, Apple is arguing the former, while Samsung reckons it should be the latter.

"They're seeking profits on the entire phone," Samsung lawyer John Quinn apparently argued. "Apple's design patents do not cover the entire phone. They are entitled to profits only on [infringing] components, not the entire phone."

But senior director of design at Apple Richard Howarth argues Samsung "blatantly ripped off" the iPhone's design with its early Galaxy phones.

According to the BBC, retrial judge Lucy Koh has said she intends to apply a "Groundhog Day" rule, whereby through referencing the 1993 movie, she will restrict the two companies to only presenting new evidence rather than regurgitating previous evidence.

The whole situation strikes us as a bit silly, like two children screaming at each other over a game where they both think the rules favour the other.

We'd much rather see both companies funnel their time into making devices that tickle our innovation glands; Samsung's Galaxy S9 is great but nothing new and the iPhone X has loads of sensor tech that merely allows some fancy face unlocking and the ability to be a virtual singing s**t. The times we live in, eh? µ