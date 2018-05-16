Intel leak confirms incoming Z390 motherboard for Coffee Lake CPUs
'Enthusiast' chipset could cost less than £100 at launch
CHIPMAKER Intel is preparing to launch a Z390 motherboard for its high-end Coffee Lake processors, a leaked product brief has confirmed.
While the market is not short of Z370 motherboards that can be used with Intel Coffee Lake, there hasn't been much of a selection for enthusiasts.
However, Anandtech has managed to get hold of product brief document, which appeared on the chipmaker's website over the weekend before it was promptly pulled-down, that describes the planned Z390 chipset in great detail
Looking to build on the Z370, H370 and H310 chipsets before it, the Z390 - which will reportedly support both existing Coffee Lake and future Cannon Lake CPU - comes with features such as overclocking and support for Intel Optane.
Compatible with the Intel 300 Series platform, the chipset can support six USB 3.1 (10Gbps) ports and a wireless networking MAC component for dual 802.11ac WiFi. The latter enables 160MHz wireless bands.
Related: Modders coax Intel's Coffee Lake CPUs to run on incompatible motherboards
When put next to the Z370, the Z390 brings some notable changes in terms of design. For instance, the left side new has new USB 3.1 ports, and the WiFi MAC port is on the right.
The main selling point of the Z390 is that it combines the features of Intel's high-end and low-cost chipsets for Coffee Lake. It announced the H370, B360 and H310 in April.
There does not seem to be a great deal of information about pricing at the moment, but the Anandtech report suggests it will start at $130 (around £95). Expect to see the chipset arrive within the coming months. µ
