HTC's Exodus is a privacy-focused blockchain-powered smartphone

TAIWANESE PHONE MAKER HTC has ann its plans to develop a blockchain-powered Android smartphone phone named Exodus.

The project is being spearheaded by Phil Chen, who previously led the company's HTC Vive VR efforts and will now return to the phonemaker as, er, Decentralized Chief Officer after two years at Horizon Ventures.

Chen announced the Exodus at the Consensus 2018 conference in New York on Tuesday, and while details about the device remain vague, he confirmed that the smartphone will support Bitcoin and Ethereum, among others, courtesy of a universal wallet, secure hardware and decentralized apps.

"Our vision is to expand the blockchain ecosystem by creating the world's first phone dedicated to decentralized applications and security", the Exodus landing page reads. "With the release of the HTC Exodus we can now make this a reality."

As per The Next Web, HTC also plans to create a native blockchain network, whereby cryptocurrency can be traded amongst Exodus users. Each handset will act as a node for the Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains so that every phone will increase the overall size and scope of the network.

The company is also considering accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment for the phone, although its price is still to be decided.

"Through Exodus, we are excited to be supporting underlying protocols such as Bitcoin, Lightning Networks, Ethereum, Dfinity, and more," Chen said."We would like to support the entire blockchain ecosystem, and in the next few months we'll be announcing many more exciting partnerships together."

HTC's Exodus is the world's second blockchain-powered smartphone. The first one, created by Sirin Labs, called Finney, costs $1,000 and enables the use and storage of cryptocurrencies without incurring transaction fees.

The Finney, which packs a 6in 19:9 display, a Snapdragon 845 CPU, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and a 3,000mAh battery, will be available to buy in October.

There's no word yet as to when the HTC Exodus will go on sale. µ