Microsoft's Windows 10 April Update doesn't play nice with Toshiba SSDs either

THE WINDOWS 10 APRIL UPDATE is continuing to mess with solid state hard drives as it's also incompatible with SSDs from Toshiba.

On the Microsoft Answers forum, 'Microsoft Agent' Lonnie_L posted an update explaining that the Windows 10 April Update isn't playing nice with Toshiba SSDs.

"Devices with Toshiba XG4 Series, Toshiba XG5 Series or Toshiba BG3 Series solid state disk (SSD) drives may experience degraded battery life after upgrading to Windows 10 April 2018 Update," wrote the Redmond representative.

"After upgrading to Window 10 April 2018 Update, select devices with Toshiba XG4 Series, Toshiba XG5 Series or Toshiba BG3 Series solid state disk (SSD) drives may exhibit lower battery life.

"Microsoft is working with OEM partners and Toshiba to identify and block devices with Toshiba XG5 Series or Toshiba BG3 Series solid state disk (SSD) from installing the April 2018 Update due to a known incompatibility that may cause battery performance issues."

Lonnie_L noted that a fix for the issues is set for early June. So in the meantime, people with Windows 10 devices and Toshiba SSDs might want to hold fire on installing the April Update.

Those that have already installed it may want to rollback to an earlier version of Windows 10.

The latest Windows 10 update was already found to be borking devices with Intel SSDs, including machines from Microsoft's own Surface range. This would hint that Redmond may not have tested its April Update as thoroughly as it should have.

There's an argument to be had that Microsoft should be more thorough in its update testing as it should have learnt from the borkage caused by the Windows 10 Anniversary Update which went live mid-August 2016.

And yes we can hear some of you macOS fans sniggering at the back, but lest we forget, High Sierra hasn't always been the smoothest of operating system upgrades. µ