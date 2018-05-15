HP's new Envy PC is the first all-in-one with Alexa baked-in

HP HAS SQUEEZED ALEXA into its latest all-in-one Envy desktop PC, which should appeal to people who like shouting at computers.

While Windows 10 already has a virtual assistant in the form of Cortana, Alexa is arguably more capable, so plonking her into a 34in version of HP Envy Curved AiO isn't a complete bat dropping idea.

The new AiO is pretty much an evolution of the Envy Curved AiO HP released last year, which came with a 28in display and a base that housed some powerful innards as well as a Bang & Olufsen sound system.

With a larger display, updated specs and a base with a fake wood texture and what looks like a fabric covered large front speaker, the HP Envy Curved AiO looks like a Windows PC had a roll in some hay with something from a high-end Swedish furniture collection.

Alexa makes her presence known at the centre of the AiO's speaker with a blue light strip that turns on when the assistant is activated. HP reckons Alexa can provide "the convenience of hands-free with a visual display" - we're not ready to drink that Kool-Aid until we get our grubby mitts on the new AiO first.

Wireless charging for gadgets making use of Qi and PMA charging comes built into the speaker-come-PC base, which is a neat extra.

In terms of tech specs, HP hasn't really revealed any, and the firm's announcement links back to the older version because er, well, we have no idea. So it's time to dust off the speculation hat and scrape up whatever info we can.

We'd make a hat and eat is if the 34in machine didn't come with a choice of Intel's eighth-generation Core I processors, at least up to 16GB of RAM, and storage coming in the form of SSD and HDD options, running up to at least 1TB.

HP did mention Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1050 will pop up to offer optional graphics. The GPU is a capable pixel pusher but isn't the gutsiest one from Team Green's line-up; we'd rather see a GeForce GTX 1060 as an option.

So the HP 34in Envy Curved AiO will likely be a capable 'get stuff done machine' rather than a gaming or workstation powerhouse.

HP hasn't let slip a release date or price either, but we can expect it to show up some point later this year and make a good effort to drain our wallets. µ