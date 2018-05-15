Windows 10 on ARM can run on the Nokia Lumia 950 XL

This is the type of phone that mummys and daddys didn't buy...

GREAT NEWS for Kevin, or at least it would be if we hadn't killed him off, as Windows 10 on ARM has been successfully ported to a Nokia Lumia 950 XL.

The device, which originally ran Windows Mobile, was shown by gadget modder @imbushuo running the phone with a desktop interface.

The phone that can replace your PC(?) pic.twitter.com/OC9XBeWkdT — Ben | imbushuo (@imbushuo) May 12, 2018

Windows 10 on ARM is not without its problems in the same way that Alan Carr is not without his teeth, but as a proof of concept alone, this is important because it shows that it is possible to run Windows 10 with an older chip (in this case a Snapdragon 810 paired 3GB of RAM).

Microsoft would scoff at this and say you needed more. But no.

Except using networks cause the phone to overheat. And it becomes a tablet because there's no code for Windows 10 to run the phone.

Although the method of hacking has been included, it sounds mind-bogglingly complicated, not to mention risky, so unless you're sure you are 100 per cent done with your Lumia and anything you get out of it now is a bonus, then we'd suggest leaving well alone.

Try it yourself:

1) WPInternals 2.4 to unlock bootmgfw

2) 1st shim: https://t.co/Vit0oqCrmN

3) Kickstarter: https://t.co/OJKoWq6UfK (msm8994-test-2 branch)

4) UEFI: https://t.co/6QIaOY2uCx (Get Linaro toolchain and EDK2 ready) — Ben | imbushuo (@imbushuo) May 13, 2018

So why does any of this matter? Well, first of all it means that it is possible to run the OS on lower-end devices - cue the Chinese OEMs bringing out a raft of cheap tablets.

Second, it means that (if the phone thing is sorted) that we could see the fabled Surface phone (possibly called Andromeda) soon.

Realistically, it's too small for everyday use, but the 950XL revival just goes to show - Microsoft can make a multi-form factor operating system if they just put a bit less thought into it. µ