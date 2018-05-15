AMD's new APUs mix Ryzen Pro CPUs with Vega graphics on a single chip

AMD CHIP ALCHEMY has struck again, this time seeing the chipmaker mix its Ryzen Pro CPU with Radeon Vega graphics onto a single chip.

The latest accelerated processing unit (APU) comes in three mobile guises and four models for desktop use.

On the mobile APU side, the Ryzen 7 Pro 2700U leads the pack with four-core and eight thread processors running up to 3.8GHz, mixed with 10 graphics compute units. In the middle sits the Ryzen 5 Pro 2500U with four cores and eight threads running at a top speed of 3.6GHz and having access to eight graphics compute units. And at the entry level, the Ryzen 3 Pro 2300U comes with four cores and four threads, a speed of up to 3.4GHz, and six graphics compute units.

On the desktop side, it's a similar story only with more power on offer, as one would expect. The Ryzen 5 Pro 2400G leads the charge with a quad-core and eight thread CPU running up to 3.9GHz, matched with 11 Vega graphics compute units. The Ryzen 5 Pro 2400GE is near enough identical but has a max clockspeed of 3.8GHz.

The Ryzen 3 Pro 2200G is a more entry-level take on its beefier sibling with four cores and four threads, running up to 3.7GHz, and having access to eight graphics compute units. It also has a GE version which sees the clockspeed reduced to a maximum of 3.6GHz.

Alongside the usual specs, the chips all have the built-in security and onboard encryption features of the Ryzen Pro CPUs, designed to make them appeal for commercial and enterprise use.

And that's where you're likely to see the new Pro APUs crop up. Expect to see business-orientated mobile and desktop workstations to come in APU options, to offer compact desktop machines for say CAD and video editing workloads, and professional laptops that can handle heavy photo editing and design work without being bulky and back-breaking heavy.

There's no word on pricing or availability yet, but expect to see the chips crop up in the latest Dell, HP and Lenovo work-centric laptops in the coming months. µ