Google One is Google's latest rebrand of its cloud data offering

GOOGLE HAS begun rolling out its updated cloud storage plans alongside a change of name.

Google Drive will become Google One, starting in the US this summer. UK users will be added at a later date.

The new plans aren't actually all that different, bar the arrival of a new 200GB option for $2.99/m (£2.21ish). But the big news is that the 1TB plan is now a 2TB plan for the same price - $9.99/m (£7.40ish) The original 1TB and 2TB plans are gone, and as people are migrated, anyone on 1TB will get 2TB free of charge.

Slightly oddly there remains a huge jump at this point, with the next option being 10TB for the rather unwieldy sum of $99 (£73.11) per month.

Also new will be the option to get live chat support - yes, even you with your 100GB plan, and the ability to share storage with up to five members of your family.

It's important to note - this isn't the end of Google Drive (it's just had a revamp after all). The rebrand is for the actually storage itself - which is then shared across Drive, Photos and so on in addition to any free allowances.

The 15GB free plan still exists, of course, but that's technically not a Google One offering. Because free.

Pavni Diwanji, VP of Google One said: "Thanks to mobile phones, and new file formats like 4K video and high-res photography, people are storing more than ever before.

"That's why we're introducing Google One, a simple plan for expanded storage that includes extra benefits to help you get more out of Google".

So all in all the message is that more is more, but less is fine, and don't think of Google One as the cupboard - Google Drive is the cupboard. Google One is the space in the cupboard that gives you space to store your stuff. µ