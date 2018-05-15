Honor 10 official in Blighty with AI cameras and ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

Honor 10 official in Blighty with AI cameras and 'first' ultrasonic fingerprint scanner

HONOR HAS ANNOUNCED that it's bringing its latest cheap-and-cheerful Android flagship, the Honor 10, to Blighty.

Launched last month for the Chinese smartphone market, the Honor 10 takes inspiration from its Huawei P20 sibling with its eye-catching iridescent, all-glass design and psychedelic colour variants.

Unfortunately, the Honor 10 also features the same iPhone X-style display cutout as its more-expensive sibling. A notch sits above the handset's 5.84in 1080p 19:9 LCD screen while an "industry first" ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, tech tipped to feature on next year's Galaxy S10, sits underneath the glass.

Under the hood, you'll find the same AI-equipped Kirin 970 chip that powers the Huawei P20 and Mate 10 Pro, backed up by 6GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB built-in storage, expandable up to 256GB via microSD.

Despite arriving as a cheaper alternative to Huawei's flagship phones, the Honor 10 sports a flagship-esque dual AI camera setup on its rear, comprising of 16MP colour and 24MP monochrome lenses which Honor claims can recognise 500+ scenarios in 22 categories in real time. There's also a 23MP selfie-camera on the front of the device that supports 3D face recognition.

Elsewhere, the glossy Honor 10 runs Android 8.1 skinned with Huawei's EMUI 8.1, a 3,400mAh battery with fast charge support, a USB-C port and, unlike most modern Android smartphones, a 3.5mm headphone jack.

George Zhao, president of Honor: "We believe the recipe of success is simple - give consumers a really good product. That's what we work hard for every day at Honor.

"But we don't just stop at making a good product. We want to co-create a new lifestyle with young people worldwide. We listen to them, we bounce ideas around with them, and we cheer for them. They are our inspiration, and the reason we created the Honor 10, with its AI photography features and exquisite design."

The Honor 10 is available to buy from today in Phantom Blue and Phantom Green colour variants for £399.99 SIM-free, or via Three from £31 per month. µ